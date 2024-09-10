Irish Breakdown

College Football 2024: The 5 Early Shocking Losses of the Season So Far

It wouldn't be college football without stunning upsets that no one saw coming. Rich Cirminiello shares the 5 biggest shockers of the first two weekends.

Rich Cirminiello

Northern Illinois celebrates after winning a NCAA college football game 16-14 against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Northern Illinois celebrates after winning a NCAA college football game 16-14 against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
Top 2 Shocking College Football Losses So Far

2. Boston College 28, Florida State 13

The Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin was a surprise. Getting shoved around by BC in Tallahassee was a bona fide head-scratcher. The Noles were outgained 263-21 on the ground, further lowering the bar on this team's 2024 potential.

And of course ...

1. Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14

A letdown after beating Texas A&M in College Station? Sure, they're only human. But falling to a MAC team in South Bend as a four-touchdown favorite? How? The Irish offense got exposed as one-dimensional and the team's playoff margin for error disappeared without any warning.

