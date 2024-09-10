College Football 2024: The 5 Early Shocking Losses of the Season So Far
It wouldn't be college football without stunning upsets that no one saw coming. Rich Cirminiello shares the 5 biggest shockers of the first two weekends.
Top 2 Shocking College Football Losses So Far
2. Boston College 28, Florida State 13
The Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin was a surprise. Getting shoved around by BC in Tallahassee was a bona fide head-scratcher. The Noles were outgained 263-21 on the ground, further lowering the bar on this team's 2024 potential.
And of course ...
1. Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14
A letdown after beating Texas A&M in College Station? Sure, they're only human. But falling to a MAC team in South Bend as a four-touchdown favorite? How? The Irish offense got exposed as one-dimensional and the team's playoff margin for error disappeared without any warning.
Published |Modified