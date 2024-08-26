Notre Dame-Texas A&M Betting Line Shrinks Entering Game Week
When the betting lines opened for Notre Dame's trip to Texas A&M for the season opener, the Aggies were favored by 1.5 points by most outlets.
Last week our very own Mason Plummer took a look at how the betting line had swelled to 3 points and examined why money was seemingly coming in like crazy on Texas A&M.
Having just took a look at FanDuel upon posting this Sunday night, that number has shrunk a hair as Texas A&M is now listed as a 2.5-point favorite in Saturday night's showdown.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M - The Latest Betting Odds
The following odds are courtesy of Fan Duel as of 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 25.
The Line: Texas A&M -2.5
Total: 46.5 points
Moneylines: Texas A&M -146, Notre Dame +122
The drop from 3 to 2.5 would indicate that more money began coming in on Notre Dame after the line climbed to three in Texas A&M's favor. It's important to remember the sportsbook isn't looking at exactly what they think is going to happen, but instead what number draws equal money on both sides to guarantee victory for them.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M square off on Saturday night, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on ABC.
