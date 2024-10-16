2024 College Football Bowl Projections: What’s Down the Road for 5-1 Notre Dame?
Notre Dame reached the halfway point of the 2024 college football season with a dominating win over Stanford, beating the Cardinal 49-7.
With half the season to go, Notre Dame still has hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff this winter. How much of a chance do the Irish have to do so?
Personally, if it goes 11-1 the question about Notre Dame getting into the Playoff isn't "does Notre Dame make it?" but is instead, "does Notre Dame get a home game?"
Obviously work remains to be done as six games still need played for Notre Dame and a tough one comes this weekend as the Irish are in Atlanta to take on a solid Georgia Tech team.
But where do the experts see Notre Dame headed this post-season?
The Playoff or Pop-Tarts Bowl?
Here is what eight different prognosticators project for Notre Dame following Week 7 of the college football season.
College Football Bowl Projections: College Football News
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Tennessee
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Sports Illustrated
Bowl: Gator Bowl
Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt
Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
Date: January 2, 2025
College Football Bowl Projections: USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: at Oregon
Location: Eugene, Ore.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: CBS Sports
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. Texas Tech
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 28, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: 247Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 10 seed at No. 7 Georgia
Location: Athens, Geo.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Bonagura)
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 12 seed at No. 5 Ohio State
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Schlabach)
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 11 seed at No. 6 Georgia
Location: Athens, Geo.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Action Network
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. Texas Tech
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 28, 2024