2024 College Football Bowl Projections: What’s Down the Road for 5-1 Notre Dame?

Notre Dame sits at 5-1 halfway through the season. So where will Marcus Freeman and company head this postseason?

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) reaches out to stiff arm Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel (0) during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) reaches out to stiff arm Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel (0) during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame reached the halfway point of the 2024 college football season with a dominating win over Stanford, beating the Cardinal 49-7.

With half the season to go, Notre Dame still has hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff this winter. How much of a chance do the Irish have to do so?

Personally, if it goes 11-1 the question about Notre Dame getting into the Playoff isn't "does Notre Dame make it?" but is instead, "does Notre Dame get a home game?"

Obviously work remains to be done as six games still need played for Notre Dame and a tough one comes this weekend as the Irish are in Atlanta to take on a solid Georgia Tech team.

But where do the experts see Notre Dame headed this post-season?

The Playoff or Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Here is what eight different prognosticators project for Notre Dame following Week 7 of the college football season.

College Football Bowl Projections: College Football News

Notre Dame Stadium in the snow as the Irish host Boston College in 2022
Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Heavy snow falls in the third quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Tennessee
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Sports Illustrated

Bowl: Gator Bowl
Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt
Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
Date: January 2, 2025

College Football Bowl Projections: USA TODAY Sports

Oregon coach Dan Lanning after an upset win over Ohio Stat
Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: at Oregon
Location: Eugene, Ore.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: CBS Sports

Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. Texas Tech
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 28, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: 247Sports

Georgia players celebrate a victory in the famed hedge
Sep 23, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Walter Grant (84) and defensive back J.R. Reed (20) celebrate with the fans in the hedges after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 10 seed at No. 7 Georgia
Location: Athens, Geo.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Bonagura)

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 12 seed at No. 5 Ohio State
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Schlabach)

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 11 seed at No. 6 Georgia
Location: Athens, Geo.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Action Network

Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot before the 2023 game
Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop-Tarts bowl mascot Strawberry emerges for fans before the start of a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. Texas Tech
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 28, 2024

