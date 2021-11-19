Game Prediction: #21 Arkansas at #2 Alabama

It is a relatively boring weekend in the SEC, as three FCS opponents and three Group of 5 opponents square off against the league this weekend. The lone matchup of ranked opponents will have significant implications.

The 2nd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide(9-1) would clinch the West crown and a spot in the SEC title game with a win, and it would head into the Iron Bowl with a chance to all but lock down a College Football Playoff berth.

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3) have righted the ship after dropping three straight, and an upset of Alabama would be huge for Sam Pittman's rebuild attempt in Little Rock.

Irish Breakdown makes predictions for this big SEC matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Alabama 42, Arkansas 16

Arkansas has been a great story this season, but the Razorbacks don't have the goods on either side of the ball to pull off this upset in Tuscaloosa.

KJ Jefferson is fun to watch and Treylon Burks is one of the best receivers that Alabama will face this season, but the Razorbacks don't have enough juice to get this one done. If you want to upset Alabama you need to be able to score, and score a lot, which isn't really what Arkansas has been about. They have had some nice moments, like scoring 51 points against Ole Miss and 40 against Texas, but the Razorbacks average just 30.9 points on the season.

Alabama slept walked through the LSU game and whipped a really bad New Mexico State team last weekend. With Arkansas coming to down and Auburn on deck the Crimson Tide are about to refocus, and that's going to be bad news for the Razorbacks, who have given up at least 287 passing yards in three of their last four games against Power Five opponents.

Yeah, Bryce Young is about to have a big day.

Prediction: Alabama 35, Arkansas 24

It is cute that Arkansas is still ranked even though they are 7-3 but they are in the vaunted SEC and the committee has to prop up the Tide somehow. Arkansas can score. They can score in bunches. They are on a three game win streak. Going into Tuscaloosa and pulling out a victory is easier said than done, especially since Alabama is basically playing each game as if it is an elimination game, which it is. I think the Hogs will make it close for a while and get us all excited but Alabama pulls away in the end.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 41, Arkansas 24

Arkansas was the story of September, racing out to a 4-0 start before three consecutive losses to begin October. However, Sam Pittman's team has rebounded to win three in a row, but faces a tough task on Saturday at Alabama.

QB KJ Jefferson and WR Treylon Burks are talented enough to put some points on the board, but the Arkansas defense is going to have a tough time containing QB Bryce Young for four quarters.

The Tide haven't been as dominant this season as we are used to seeing, but they still have the top offense in the powerful SEC. Expect Young to add to his sterling 33-3 TD to INT ratio and all but punch his ticket to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Alabama 38, Arkansas 17

Arkansas is on a good trajectory but Alabama is just in another class. Expect a big day from quarterback Bryce Young.

