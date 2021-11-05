Game Prediction: #13 Auburn at #14 Texas A&M

Auburn (6-2) and Texas A&M (6-2) are two of the hottest teams in the SEC and on Saturday they'll meet in one of the biggest games of the weekend. Auburn comes in winners of four of their last five games, including a 31-20 win over Ole Miss. The Aggie offense has come alive and has fueled a three-game win streak.

Something will have to give in this battle.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 17

This is the last time I doubt Bo Nix, I promise. If he proves me wrong this week I'm not going to pick against him again the remainder of the season.

In all seriousness, I have loved what Nix has done for Auburn this season. He's playing loose, he's playing confidence, head coach Bryan Harsin has turned him loose and he is supported by a very good ground attack. The issue, however, is Auburn has to go against Mike Elko and a Texas A&M defense that is playing at a very high level.

Elko has recruited extremely well and he finally has a defense built in his image. Texas A&M is good on all three levels and enters this contest ranked 4th nationally in scoring defense. Auburn's lack of playmakers on the perimeter is will be their undoing against the Aggies, who will counter with a powerful ground attack of its own.

I'm going with Elko's defense and the one-two punch of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane dominating this matchup.

Prediction: Auburn 24, Texas A&M 14

I’m just not sure what to think about this one. On one had the Aggies best Alabama. No small feat. On the other hand they got doubled up on by what’s proving to be a very mediocre Arkansas team. Then you have auburn. They have losses to Georgia, not bad, and Penn State, puzzling. Both teams are going to want to run the ball. Who can do it better? The Home of the 12th Man is a tough place to play but I am putting my street Cree down on the Tigers.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Texas A&M 28, Auburn 24

I don't think there's any predicting this game. It's being played in College Station and Texas A&M has had two weeks of preparation coming off of a bye week, but Auburn is playing their best football of the season after back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss. Though Bo Nix is hot, the Aggie defense is rested and has been strong all year. Texas A&M is going to need more production out of the passing game if they are to succeed. I expect a close game from beginning to end.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas A&M 28, Auburn 27

Auburn enters this game controlling its own destiny for the SEC Championship, but on Saturday the Tigers travel to a place that already toppled one highly ranked team from Alabama this season. These teams are very evenly matched on paper in almost all key statistics, and this should be a close, entertaining game that goes down to the final minute.

Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada has improved in every start for an Aggie offense that is averaging 40.0 PPG in the last three games. Vegas gives 3 points for home field advantage, and I just see Calzada, RB Isaiah Spiller, and WR Ainias Smith making enough plays down the stretch to take down an Auburn team that is starting to peer ahead to its Thanksgiving matchup with Alabama.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Auburn 24, Texas A&M 20

The Aggies have recovered nicely from a rough start to their season with an impressive win over #2 Alabama. Zach Calzada has steadily improved each week as the signal caller and the defense has begun to resemble the dominant unit that most expected. Bo Nix has matured right before our eyes with big time plays late in games for the Tigers against LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Which quarterback will have the best game this weekend? Both offenses have struggled to run the ball against their biggest opponents and that could lead to big time slobber knocker at Kyle Field. Auburn is racking up 34.9 points per game and that’s 18 points more than the Aggies give up on defense. Meanwhile, the Aggies offense averages 29.2 points per game and that’s 9 more points than Auburn’s defense has surrendered.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20

This might be the toughest call of the week. The Aggies are just a little too talented and have some momentum rolling. Bo Nix has the ball last but comes up a little short.

