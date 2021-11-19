Game Prediction: SMU at #5 Cincinnati

The No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0) have been knocked recently for playing bad teams, but that changes on Saturday when they take on the SMU Mustangs (8-2). SMU isn't ranked but they are a quality opponent, and they present Cincinnati with a chance to finally to impressive the College Football Playoff committee.

Of course the danger is if Cincinnati continues to scuffle the Mustangs are good enough to knock them off and earn their own program-changing win. It's a huge opportunity for both teams, and we'll find out soon enough who is able to get it done.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Cincinnati 34, SMU 27

Obviously it would be good for Notre Dame if Cincinnati caught a loss, but I am not making that prediction this weekend. The committee hasn't shown a great deal of respect for an undefeated Cincinnati team, so it would appear that a one-loss Cincinnati team with the schedule it has played is going to have a tough time being ranked ahead of a one-loss Notre Dame team despite their convincing head-to-head victory in South Bend.

The reason I'm not going with SMU upset is the matchup isn't one that Cincinnati has struggled with this season. Teams that have given Cincinnati problems this season have been those that are balanced on offense, especially those who are good at running the football. SMU has a potent pass attack, but its ground game is mediocre at best. The Mustangs have averaged just 128 yards on the ground in its last six games.

The good news is that SMU did rush for 241 against UCF in a 55-28 win last weekend, but UCF has given up over 300 rushing yards twice this season and aren't a great rush defense.

If SMU can establish its ground game a bit I could see it having a shot to pull off the upset and would open up some throwing game opportunities, but I need to see it before I can predict it to happen. On the other side the Bearcat offense hasn't been very good the last month, but it matches up well against the SMU defense, which struggles to stop opponents from throwing the ball.

Prediction: SMU 41, Cincinnati 35

Yet another opportunity for Cincinnati to either make a statement or ruin their season. SMU has one of the most explosive passing offenses in the country and it will be s true test for the Bearcats. I think this game will be a shootout with potentially the last team to possess the ball winning. If SMU can score early and put Cincinnati in a hole, how will the Bearcats respond? Can they come from behind against a good offense? I think this one is going to trip them up so I am calling for the upset!

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: SMU 31, Cincinnati 28

It seems like each week this season there has been one upset that completely shocked the college football world, and this week Cincinnati will lose a heartbreaker to SMU - ending the Bearcats' hopes of becoming the first Group of Five team in the College Football Playoff.

These teams are more evenly matched on paper than most would think, with the Bearcats having the 54th most talented roster and the Mustangs the 55th according to 247's Talent Composite rankings, and just a few short weeks ago SMU was 7-0 before two close losses. This should be a fun matchup as SMU's top-ranked scoring offense and top-ranked passing offense in the American takes on the American's top-ranked scoring defense and top-ranked pass defense.

This game will come down to a field goal, and that is a problem for Cincinnati. The Bearcats have turned to Alex Bales with primary kicker Cole Smith dealing with a nagging injury, and Bales has only kicked two field goals in his career. Even if Smith is able to play, he has only gone 3-8 on the season, including two misses against Notre Dame, so he's far from a sure thing. On the other sideline, SMU trots out senior Blake Mazza, who is 11-13 on the season. In what figures to be a close game, the consistency and experience of the Mustang kicking game will be the difference.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: SMU 31, Cincinnati 23

It is the week of upsets. SMU sends the Bearcats to the loss column after a few sporadic performances.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter