Game Prediction: LSU Tigers at #12 Ole Miss Rebels

What a wild week for the LSU Tigers (4-3), who went from enjoying a huge 49-42 upset victory over Florida on Saturday to the Sunday announcement that head coach Ed Orgeron would not return to the program.

Ole Miss (5-1) is coming off its own wild weekend that saw the Rebels beat a spunky Tennessee team on the road. It was an incredibly entertaining game but was marred by a late fourth quarter pause as a result of some Volunteer fans throwing objects onto the field.

So what happens in this game? Despite its injuries the Tigers still have a lot of talent, and now they don't have the dark cloud of coaching uncertainty hanging over their head. Will that result in them playing to their potential, or will they continue to be an undisciplined, inconsistent but dangerous football team?

Can Ole Miss stay focused after an emotional win against a team on the ropes, or will they slip? We can't wait to watch this game, which looks to be one of the more entertaining games on the docket.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ole Miss 52, LSU 41

This is not going to be a teaching tape game for defensive coaches. There is going to be a A LOT of offense in this matchup. Ole Miss has scored at least 52 points in half its games this season and ranks second nationally with 553.0 yards per game. Of course, the Rebel defense has been a bit of a sieve this season, giving up an average of 30.2 points per game on the season, and 39.7 points per contest in its last three games.

LSU's offense has been wildly inconsistent, but the victory over Florida saw the Tigers finally find some balance. LSU racked up 321 yards on the ground and score 49 points despite having its least productive pass attack of the season. It should be able to find success against a poor Ole Miss defense.

I also think the Tigers are going to play a bit more loose this week, and that makes them a bit more dangerous. I think this game is going to be close and competitive for awhile, but Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and the loaded Rebel backfield will light up the score board and will pull away from the Tigers in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Ole Miss 42, LSU 35

How will the Tigers play now that they know they will have a new head coach in a couple months? Where is Ole Miss after the debacle that took place up in Tennessee? I think Ole Miss is playing with a little something extra right now and I really like the play of their QB Matt Corral. I think there are going to be very few stops in this game if the last two are any indication. LSU couldn't stop Florida and Ole Miss was an eyelash away from losing to the Vols. If you like offense, this will be another one to watch and to take the over, although 76.5 is a big number!

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, LSU 31

There's no telling how the Tigers respond after the recent news that Coach O's time is up at the helm of the squad. LSU has the talent to pull off the upset, especially if Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is sidelined for the game after being injured in last week's win over Tennessee. Even still, I like the Rebels at home.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, LSU 27

Things are pretty messy down in the Bayou and maybe a conference road game isn’t the remedy for Ed Orgeron and his Tigers. Matt Corral has an outside shot at the Heisman trophy and his offense has only misfired one game this season against Alabama. The Tigers don’t have the depth and talent on the defensive side of the ball to slow the Rebels offense, and their offense isn’t consistent enough to threaten Ole Miss on the road. This will be a contest for about a quarter and a half, and then the flood gates should open and the party should start early on “The Grove”.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Ole Miss 37, LSU 35

his is a tough one to call. Matt Corral and the offense continues to roll. LSU has their moments offensively but Ole Miss has the ball last. The lack of depth for LSU is the determining factor down the stretch.

