Game Prediction: #6 Michigan at Penn State

The November Big Ten schedule is loaded with big games, and with all due respect to Purdue and Ohio State, this matchup is arguably the biggest. Michigan would only need to beat Maryland next weekend to set up a huge matchup with Ohio State while Penn State needs this upset to salvage its once promising season.

This game could have huge implications on the College Football Playoff rankings depending on how it goes.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan 23, Penn State 13

If Penn State had a better offense I would project them to win this game, but their offense has mostly struggled this season when matched up against good defenses. Penn State has some perimeter matchups that it could exploit against Michigan's secondary, but you can't be one dimensional against Michigan, and Penn State's ground attack has been rough this season.

The matchup up front is the concern for the Nittany Lions. Penn State has been held under 100 rushing yards in each of its last three games, including just 33 yards against Ohio State. To make matters worse is Penn State has struggled to protect the quarterback for much of the season, and it has gotten worse in recent games. Penn State gave up 11 sacks in the last three games, and Michigan has the best pass rush the Nittany Lions will face all season.

Michigan's offense is solid but nothing special, but the same could be said for Penn State's defense. If the Nittany Lions are going to pull off this upset it must force Michigan into uncharacteristic mistakes that lead to points. If it can't do that I'm not sure there's enough juice on offense for it to happen.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Penn State 21, Michigan 19

This week is the start of a massive last three weeks in the Big Ten East, and though some of the luster came off this matchup with Penn State's recent three game winning streak, this game still has significant CFP implications. Penn State may have lost to Illinois and fallen short against Iowa and Ohio State, but much of that can be tied to the health of QB Sean Clifford, who is finally back to full strength. With a healthy Clifford, this Penn State team racked up victories at Wisconsin and over Auburn, and had then-#2 Iowa on the ropes down 17-3. Heading into Saturday, it is actually Michigan who is more banged up, with the status of RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, WRs AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony, TE Erick All, and CB Gemon Green uncertain as of today.

As so many November games in the Big Ten do, this game will come down to field position and red zone stops, and that is why this game projects as a close Nittany Lion win. Penn State ranks 3rd in the nation in opponent red zone TD percentage, only allowing a TD 29.4% of the time in the red zone. In contrast, Michigan ranks 90th in red zone TD percentage. Additionally, while Michigan ranks a respectable 39th in punting average, Penn State ranks 11th in the nation behind the powerful leg of Jordan Stout (who also handles place kicking duties). I expect this to be an even matchup, but the story of the game will be Michigan settling for field goals on multiple red zone possessions.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Penn State 23, Michigan 20

The Nittany Lions have played well in the toughest games on their schedule. Of course, the loss to Illinois was something that no one saw coming, but it’s further evidence that Penn State has yet to get over the hump under James Franklin. If they can somehow get Sean Clifford and the running game to be effective at the same time, they probably beat Michigan convincingly as well as their defense has played this season.

The key to this game will be the red zone and which offense can turn the tables on two defenses that can get downright stingy as opponents approach the goal line. The atmosphere and the fact that the Nittany Lions are more battle tested, already facing four ranked opponents. Jahan Dotson will be the difference in this game and the Penn State’s defense should frustrate Cade McNamara enough to create a couple of turnovers.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Michigan 27, Penn State 16

Penn State has had good moments but Michigan is just a stronger team too to bottom. The Wolverines control this one throughout behind constant pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

