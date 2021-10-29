Game Prediction: #6 Michigan State at #8 Michigan

We have seen a few ranked vs. ranked battles between Michigan and Michigan State in the last decade ... four in fact. What we have not seen for awhile is a battle of Top 10 teams in this rivalry, at least not in football. Not since 1964 has Michigan and Michigan State squared off on the gridiron in a game where both squads were ranked in the Top 10.

Rivalry bragging rights are not all that is at stake this weekend, as the Spartans and Wolverines are the last remaining unbeatens in the Big Ten Conference. Both also have Ohio State and Penn State will remaining on the schedule, so the winner of this game goes into November as the team with the best shot to play for a conference title.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan State 27, Michigan 24

I cannot wait for this game! I truly believe this is going to be one of the best games of the season. Both teams run the football well, both teams defend the run game well and both play football football in all facets of the game.

Michigan's ground attack has been brutally bad the last two seasons, but new line coach Sherrone Moore has the unit played physical, fundamentally sound football. The Wolverines are rushing for 253.3 yards per game (5.5 YPC) and have gone for at least 204 yards in five of their seven games. Michigan State's rush defense has yet to allow 200 rushing yards and has only given up more than 140 twice. Not a single opponent has averaged more than 3.72 yards per game.

That matchup will be epic and will have a huge impact on this game.

Where the game will be decided, however, is through the air, and that's why I have Michigan State winning this game. The Spartans are a good rushing team in their own right, and junior back Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in yards per game (142.4). What separates the Spartans and Wolverines is the ability to throw the ball. MSU quarterback Payton Thorne ranks second in the Big Ten in pass efficiency and is averaging 242 yards per game (15 TD, 4 INT), while Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara ranks 9th in pass efficiency and is throwing for just 159.3 yards per game (5 TD, 1 INT).

Michigan State makes more plays against the Michigan secondary, and that will be the difference ... as long as Michigan State's line can protect the quarterback.

Prediction: Michigan State 24, Michigan 21

I think this one is going to be the game of the day. Michigan State has owned the Wolverines as of late but this is a much improved Michigan team. Something has to give you would think in this matchup.

Both teams want to run the ball and run the ball and then run the ball some more. Can Michigan State keep up with Michigan? I am worried about State's turnovers. That could be the difference. I will take the upset here in a game that I think will be close, or at least I hope so!

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction:

Here

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Michigan 23, Michigan State 13

Both the Wolverines and the Spartans have been among the most surprising teams of 2021. Jim Harbaugh got back to his power football roots, and Michigan ranks second in the nation in both rushing offense and scoring defense. On the other sideline, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker remade the roster through the transfer portal, most notably Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation in average rushing yards per game at 142.4.

However, neither team has played a very difficult schedule and despite undefeated starts, we still don't know whether either program is a true contender. Michigan defeated Washington in the non-conference, but the Huskies were coming off a loss to FCS Montana and sit at just a 3-4 record overall. Michigan State won at Miami, but the Hurricanes have scuffled since then.

As with most Big Ten rivalry games, this one will be decided by defense, and the edge undoubtedly goes to the Wolverines. In addition to that scoring defense that ranks second in the nation, Michigan only allows 299.0 YPG, while Michigan State surrenders 404.7. I expect the Spartans to load up the box to stop the run, but much like against Wisconsin, Michigan QB Cade McNamara will find success over the top of the MSU defense.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Michigan State 24, Michigan 21

It’s been a few years since these arch-rivals have faced each other with this much at stake. They both enter the matchup ranked in the top 10, and contenders for a big ten conference championship and college football playoff berth. This will be the fifth time that both teams will be ranked in the top 10, and I expect this game to live up to the billing.

Michigan has run the ball 65.4% of its offensive snaps which ranks as the 6th highest rushing rate in the country, and they’ve been successful boasting the 12 highest rushing success rate in the country. The Spartan defense is 29th nationally against the run, and their chances of winning on Saturday will lie heavily on their defensive front seven’s ability to put Cade McNamara and the Wolverines in third and long.

Michigan State is no longer 3 yards and a cloud of dust offensively. They rank 18th in explosive play rate and are tied for the lead nationally in plays of 60 yards or more with seven. Kenneth Walker III has been the biggest reason why with 10 rushes of at least 20 yards. He might find it a little more difficult to create those big plays facing a Wolverine defense that has been stellar against the run and the pass this season.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Michigan 26, Michigan State 24

This is going to be a weird game, filled with turnovers, blunders, and momentum shifts. The Wolverines put together a nice defensive effort, limiting Kenneth Walker's impact. The offense is able to give just enough behind clean play by quarterback Cade McNamara and a downhill running back.

