Game Prediction: #3 Michigan State at Purdue

Michigan State (8-0) found itself ranked 3rd in the first College Football Playoff rankings after its comeback win over its arch rival, Michigan. The Spartans are now the hunted, and they will look to keep their winning ways going against Purdue (5-3), a program that has been a bit of a giant slayer under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Purdue already has a win over then No. 2 Iowa this season and it beat Ohio State back in 2018 when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2.

Purdue is still battling for the Big Ten West crown, but it has struggled at home this season. Purdue's win over Iowa was on the road but the Boilermakers are just 2-2 at home this season.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan State 26, Purdue 20

As much as I would love to pick Purdue to upset the Spartans I just can't go there. Michigan State is a physical, well coached team, and it showed against Michigan last weekend that it has enough offense to win these kinds of battles.

Purdue, on the other hand, hasn't scored more than 28 points since a Sept. 11 win over Connecticut. The Boilermakers have been winning with defense, but slowing down the combination of Kenneth Walker III and Payton Thorne is unlike any task Purdue has had to face this season.

The one potential saving grace for Purdue is the fact it can really throw the ball, and Michigan State is really bad at stopping the pass. Purdue ranks 16th in the country at 307.1 passing yards per game while the Spartans rank 127th nationally in pass defense, giving up 300.5 yards per game. If Purdue can start ending drives with touchdowns and force Thorne into some mistakes it could have a shot to pull off yet another huge upset, but I don't have the guts to make that prediction just yet, not the way Mel Tucker's squad is playing this season.

Prediction: Purdue 21, Michigan State 17

It’s too bad this game starts at the exact same time the Irish kickoff because I think his could be the game of the day. Michigan State is a really solid football team and has a Heisman candidate sitting pretty in their backfield. The Spartan offense will get their yards on the ground, no doubt. What makes this such a fun matchup is the horrendous play of Sparty’s secondary. It plays right into the hands of Jeff Brohm and Purdue’s passing attack. Plus, don’t forget about the running ability of Zander Horvath. Purdue will be balanced enough to keep Michigan State honest but they will bludgeon them through the air. It will be close but I think Purdue pulls the upset here. Go bang that ridiculous drum boys!

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Michigan State 31, Purdue 21

I wouldn't be too surprised if Purdue ruins another top-five teams' playoff hopes on Saturday. The Boilermakers are averaging over 300 yards through the air per game, and Michigan St is a bottom-five team in the nation in pass defense. Still, I think the Spartans carry the momentum over from the big win over Michigan and take care of Purdue on the road. They have this guy named Kenneth Walker III, he's pretty good.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Purdue 33, Michigan State 30

This is a classic trap game for Michigan State after a massive win last weekend against Michigan and #3 ranking in the initial CFP poll, and a lethargic start that allows Purdue to jump out to an early lead will lead to the Spartans dropping their first game of the season. Purdue still has a chance to play for the Big Ten title and comes into this game battle-tested by road games at Notre Dame and Iowa. In contrast to most Purdue teams, the 2021 unit is led by its defense, which ranks 10th in the nation in scoring defense and passing defense, and 15th in total defense.

Even though Michigan State is talented enough to find some offensive success, this game will come down to the Boilermakers making more stops than the Spartans. Surprisingly, Michigan State ranks 127th in the country in passing defense, allowing over 300 YPG, and if QB Aidan O'Connell was able to torch Iowa's secondary, the Spartans better look out. O'Connell, WR David Bell, and TE Payne Durham will lead Purdue to its second win this season over a top-5 opponent and provide a major boost to Notre Dame's CFP resume.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Michigan State 31, Purdue 24

Can you say emotional let-down? That’s the challenge facing Mel Tucker and his Spartans as they go on the road to face the Boilermakers. Mel Tucker was very aware of how dangerous this game can be pointing out to reporters that Purdue has more wins over top 5 schools as an unranked team (16) in NCAA history. One of those wins came a few weeks ago when the Boilermakers knocked off then number 2 ranked Iowa. Kenneth Walker II continues his Heisman campaign with 1194 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns against a Purdue rush defense that yields 141.6 yards per game. However, they are only allowing 17.1 points per game because of their abilities against the pass. Michigan State will more than likely be without wide receiver Jalen Nailor who leads the Spartans with 6 touchdowns.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Purdue 31, Michigan State 24

UPSET ALERT! After an emotional victory over the in-state rival Wolverines, the Spartans go into Purdue, getting off to a slow start. A late rally is just a bit too late.

