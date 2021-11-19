Game Prediction: #8 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

The 8th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) wrap up their 2021 home slate with a matchup against the struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7).

Notre Dame has won five straight games by an average of 16.2 points per game and have won 24 straight regular season games against ACC opponents.

Georgia Tech is losers of four straight and five of the last six. Notre Dame needs a convincing win if it is going to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Irish Breakdown is ready to make predictions for the matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Georgia Tech 17

Notre Dame has yet to truly have a breakout game on offense this season, and they have definitely not had a strong four quarter game. It has to happen at some point, and there is no better time than this weekend against Georgia Tech's struggling defense.

The Yellow Jackets have allowed 37.8 points per game during their current 1-5 stretch. Even worse, Georgia Tech's opponents during that stretch racked up 544.0 yards per game and 7.2 yards per attempt. If Notre Dame can't shred this defense than this unit likely won't ever reach its full potential.

Georgia Tech is a bit one dimensional and its line isn't playing at high level right now, which makes its matchup against the Irish defense a tough one. I expect the Notre Dame defense to keep Jahmyr Gibbs in check, get after the quarterback and shut down the Yellow Jacket offense.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Georgia Tech 13

Notre Dame is officially in the home stretch of the season. In my humble opinion they got past the last hurdle last week which ended up being like jumping over a broom stick since Brennan Armstrong did not play. Next up is a reeling Georgia Tech team that has lost four straight and 5 of their last 6. They have a couple explosive skill guys on offense that can break some big plays but nothing sustainable to win the game. Notre Dame should roll the Yellow Jackets on Senior Day.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 10

Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday in the last game the Irish seniors will play in South Bend. The senior class is looking to end their careers with a 25-1 home record (31-2 for the 5th year seniors). The Irish will start a bit slow offensively but control the game throughout.

Jack Coan and the Irish wide receivers should have little trouble finding success through the air against a Georgia Tech defense that enters the game ranked 117th in passing yards allowed and 126th in opponent passer rating. Defensively, even though Georgia Tech has some offensive talent, led by RB Jahmyr Gibbs, the Irish defense is playing at too high a level for an inconsistent Yellow Jacket offense to find much success.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Notre Dame 47, Georgia Tech 21

The scoring outburst has to happen sometime, right? Georgia Tech has some intriguing playmakers but their defense has struggles mightily. They're a young team who just isn't ready to compete on this level yet.

———————

