Game Prediction: #9 Notre Dame at Virginia

The 9th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) head back to the Commonwealth again to take on the high-scoring Virginia Cavaliers (6-3). Notre Dame not only needs to win, but if it wants to impress the College Football Playoff committee it needs to look really good doing so.

Irish Breakdown has spent all week breaking down this matchup and now it is time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Virginia 27

Perhaps this is more wishful thinking than a true prediction. It's more about what I think could happen, or should happen, then it is a pure prediction on what will happen. There are areas where Virginia presents legitimate problems for Notre Dame, but the Irish hold even more advantages on both sides of the ball.

If Brennan Armstrong plays the Cavaliers will be very dangerous. He has been outstanding this weekend, but he is also surrounded by arguably the deepest group of pass catchers Notre Dame has faced this season. Notre Dame will need to keep those pass catchers from making game-changing plays, and one way to do that is to make sure Armstrong doesn't have time to go through his reads and get into rhythm.

Notre Dame holds a major personnel advantage over the Virginia defense, but that has been true much of the season. Is this the game where Notre Dame puts it all together on both sides of the ball? That's what's behind my prediction. Notre Dame has always had at least two "complete games" per season, but they haven't even had one in 2021, so they are due.

That doesn't sound like analysis, but the analysis is looking at the matchup advantages Notre Dame has in so many spots, especially in the trenches, and then looking at what the game should look like if the Irish do in fact finally put it all together. In this scenario the Irish dominate, and Virginia puts one on the board late.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Virginia 20

This prediction is based on the assumption that the nation's leader in total offense, Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong, will not be able to play. Without being able to count on Armstrong's dual-threat playmaking ability, the Cavaliers will have to turn to either redshirt freshman Jay Woolfork, or potentially all-purpose back Keytaon Thompson, who played QB at Mississippi State before transferring to Virginia. Either option is a significant downgrade and will significantly limit the firepower of an otherwise impressive Cavalier offense. Expect Notre Dame's defensive line to control the line of scrimmage, just like the last time these teams met in 2019, and allow Marcus Freeman to protect his secondary by dropping more players into coverage.

On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame's offense should achieve its highest point total of the season in this game, as not only does Virginia have one of the worst defenses in the ACC, the Cavalier defense is one of the worst in the country. Virginia's defense ranks 122nd against the run, 95th against the pass, and 120th in sacks. Though I expect the Cavaliers to try and throw a lot of different defensive looks and stunts against the inexperienced left side of the Irish offensive line, as long as the line communicates well and gets a body on a body, the running backs will have plenty of room to work and QB Jack Coan will be able to settle into the game.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Virginia 24

Notre Dame invades Charlottesville to face another opponent coming off two weeks of preparation. The biggest question for Notre Dame is the status of All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who has not been medically cleared to play. Brian Kelly did mention that Hamilton has done everything that has been asked of him in efforts to get back on the field, but the final hurdle of medical clearance is still a few steps away.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have their own major question heading into the primetime matchup as starting QB Brennan Armstrong attempts to recover from a rib injury sustained against BYU. Bronco Mendenhall has indicated that the quarterback’s status will be a game-time decision, but he’s planning to have his signal caller at the helm of his explosive offense.

As for the game, Kyren Williams has three consecutive games of at least 150 all-purpose yards and seems to be in midseason form for the Irish. The Cavaliers have a multitude of weapons in the passing game to a attack a depleted Notre Dame secondary, and the health and effectiveness will dictate is those weapons can be deployed enough to pull off the upset at home. Virginia is the sixth opponent this season to have an extra week of preparation heading into the game, and the Irish have fared well going 4-1 against those teams. This is the perfect game for Notre Dame to play its most complete game offensively, and the defense should get the necessary stops to make it a blowout.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Virginia 29

Virginia’s offense is very explosive, especially in the air. Expect Brennan Armstrong and crew to put some points up. Fortunately for the Irish, the Cavalier defense is less than speculator. This is going to be a back and forth affair with Notre Dame making a big play defensively down the stretch for the difference.

