Game Prediction: #7 Michigan State at #4 Ohio State

There is yet another huge battle in the Big Ten this weekend as the #7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1) head to Columbus to take on the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1). Ohio State is a red hot team and the Spartans bounced back last weekend after a loss to Purdue with a convincing win over Maryland.

The winner of this matchup steps into the driver's seat of the Big Ten East race and gets a huge statement win on their College Football Playoff resume. The loser will be out of the playoff mix and will likely be out of the East race.

Irish Breakdown makes predictions for this massive contest.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Michigan State 24

I'd like to think that Michigan State's powerful ground attack and talent on the perimeter is enough to out-score Ohio State, but I just don't see it for a number of reasons.

Ohio State's defense isn't great by any stretch, but its rush defense has been very, very good since giving up 472 yards on the ground in the first two games. Not a single opponent has rushed for more than 113 yards during Ohio State's 8-game win streak, and Michigan State's pass attack is good, but not good enough to go toe-to-toe with Ohio State's offense.

On the other side of the ball, Ohio State's pass offense has been absolutely on fire in its last seven games. Quarterback CJ Stroud has racked up 345.5 yards per game through the air since coming back from a September injury (6 games), and he's throwing to the nation's best receiving corps.

That's bad new for a Michigan State defense that ranks dead last nationally in passing yards allowed (329.0 YPG) and gave up 536 yards through the air just two weeks ago in a loss to Purdue.

That spells blowout to me

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Michigan State 28

As much as I would love to see the Spartans roll over Ohio State, I just do not see it happening. Frankly, as an Irish fan I want Ohio State to win because if State wins then I think they win out and a one loss Michigan State team is in the CFP over the Irish. So as much as I would love to see Sparty upset the Buckeyes I will be taking Ohio State in this one. Too much offense from the home team in this one.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 31

Even though both of these teams enter the game with identical 9-1 records, Ohio State is a terrible matchup for Michigan State. Talent-wise, even after Michigan State loaded up in the transfer portal after last season, the Buckeyes still enjoy a sizable advantage, ranking 3rd in 247's Team Talent Composite rankings while Michigan State checks in at 37th.

I expect this game to look much like Ohio State's win over Purdue last week. Ohio State absolutely shredded what had been a top-twenty Purdue defense, and the Buckeyes should have little trouble moving up and down the field against a Spartans defense that ranks dead last in the nation against the pass.

For Michigan State to have any chance in this game, Kenneth Walker III has to play like he did against Michigan, as Ohio State has been vulnerable against the run. The Spartans need to control the ball with some long scoring drives, cannot settle for field goals in the red zone, and force a couple Buckeye turnovers.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Ohio State 28, Michigan State 15

Ohio State shoots itself in the foot for a while and then asserts its dominance. This one is never really that close.

