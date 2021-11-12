Game Prediction: #8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor

The 8th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) are getting no respect from the College Football Playoff committee, but they get a chance to finally earn a big win this weekend in Waco. Baylor (7-2) suffered a tough loss at TCU last weekend, but the Bears are 5-0 at home this season, including a 14-point win over No. 14 BYU (38-24).

This could be one of the best matchups of the weekend.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Baylor 24

The Sooners have won seven straight in this matchup, but the Bears have been competitive more often than not during that stretch. Oklahoma hasn't played since the College Football Playoff rankings came out, which means the Sooners will have two weeks to stew in the disrespect from the committee. That's unfortunate for the Bears, because I think the Sooners are going to take it out on them.

Oklahoma's ground game took a step back against Texas Tech but freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was brilliant in the 52-21 win over the Red Raiders. If the Sooner line can give him time to throw he'll shred the struggling Baylor secondary. TCU threw for 468 yards in its upset win over the Bears, who also gave up 342 yards through the air two games prior against BYU. In fact, Baylor has given up 340.5 passing yards per game in its last four contests, which doesn't bode well in this matchup.

Baylor should be able to run the ball relatively well against a solid but inconsistent Oklahoma defense, but the Bears don't have enough firepower to hang with the Sooners.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 28

The Sooners travel to Waco on Saturday coming off a bye and playing their first game since the CFP rankings were unveiled. I expect Oklahoma to come out fast with a chip on its shoulder, given the fact the undefeated Sooners found themselves ranked behind five one-loss teams.

If Baylor can roll with that first punch then the Bears have a shot at getting back into the game late, but last week's loss at TCU exposed some of the shortcomings of this Baylor team, especially defensively against the pass. Caleb Williams and the talented OU receiving corps should have a big day against the 8th ranked pass defense in the Big 12 - and one that just gave up 461 yards to TCU QB Chandler Morris in his first career start last weekend.

The key for Baylor will be to run the ball and control the clock - something the Bears have been successful at this season - but the Oklahoma run defense has been strong and ranks 3rd in the Big 12. The final score will make it look pretty close, but I expect that Oklahoma controls this one the entire way and covers the 5.5 point spread.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Oklahoma 30, Baylor 21

Caleb Williams has transformed the Oklahoma offense in his first three collegiate starts, completing 76.7% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 1 interception. However, Baylor’s defense has limited opposing quarterbacks to 61.3% with 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Let the chess match begin!

Oklahoma has gotten off to slow starts this season, outscoring opponents 83-80 in the first quarter. Aranda and his defense could impact the young signal caller’s rhythm and cause this game to be closer than some may think going into the 4th quarter. At this point, the Sooners need some dominant wins on their resume if they want to be part of the College Football Playoffs. Caleb Williams makes enough plays in the second half to carry the Sooners to 10-0, but they still don’t impress the CFP committee.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Oklahoma 28, Baylor 24

A lower scoring game than most expect. The Sooners luck out to another victory. Baylor makes a couple inopportune mistakes down the stretch.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter