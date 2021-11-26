Game Prediction: #10 Oklahoma Sooners at #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Big 12 is trying to climb its way back into College Football Playoff contention, and the winner of the matchup between the 10th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) and the 7th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1) becomes the last team in the league with a chance to get into the final four.

Oklahoma State has the strongest resume between the two, but the Sooners could get a much-needed resume boost with a Top 10 victory over the Cowboys. It should be yet another entertaining Bedlam game.

Here are our predictions for the matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma State 23, Oklahoma 21

This is going to be one of the best matchups of the weekend. Oklahoma State comes into this matchup playing much better football and are winners of four straight, with the margin of victory in each at least 21 points. Oklahoma comes into the matchup having been out-gained in each of its last two contests, a 13-point loss at Baylor and a 7-point win at home over Iowa State.

Oklahoma has averaged just 280 yards in its last two games, but it went for 52 points, 541 yards and 9.8 yards per play in an Oct. 30 win over Texas Tech. That's been the story all season for Oklahoma, you just never know which version is going to show up offensively.

Oklahoma State's stiffling defense should give the Sooners fits, especially in the run game. The question for the Cowboys is can their offense score enough to pull off this victory. Oklahoma State has won with defense this season, and outside of recent outbursts against Kansas and TCU it has been a mostly low-scoring unit.

Oklahoma has averaged 46.8 points during its current six-game winning streak over the Cowboys, and all but one of the victories came by fewer than 10 points (2018). But this is a much different Oklahoma offense and a much, much better Oklahoma State defense. I'm betting defense carries the day in this matchup.

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma State 31

Now this might be the best game of the day right here and frankly the one I will be paying the most attention to from a Notre Dame perspective. Bryan and I have debated over and over who we should be rooting for here but for me I am most scared of Oklahoma State and what they could do to Notre Dame's CFP chances if they win out so it's Boomer Sooner all the way for me!

I think if Oklahoma can play a complete game, which has been few and far between this year, then they can pull the "upset" here. Irish fans really need this series to be a split. If the Cowboys win this round then there is no round two. I need them to both have two losses and the only way I see that materializing is for Oklahoma to win and the OK State to win the Big 12 title game. If everything goes screwy then it's Go Baylor!

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 26, Oklahoma State 24

The annual Bedlam matchup has massive stakes this year as both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a chance to make the CFP. If Oklahoma wins, these teams will meet again next weekend in the Big 12 Championship, but if the Cowboys take down the Sooners, they will meet Baylor next weekend. .

The Cowboys have shown that defense isn't dead in the Big 12, as they are only allowing 14.9 PPG, but the Sooner defense is playing well right now too, having kept Oklahoma in the game against Baylor and secured the victory against Iowa State with late stops. I just trust Lincoln Riley and the Sooners to have a game plan that finds a way to manufacture enough points while defensive coordinator Alex Grinch uses a talented Oklahoma defensive line to limit the Cowboy running game and force inconsistent QB Spencer Sanders to beat them with his arm.

Also, the Sooners have absolutely dominated this fierce rivalry historically, hold a 90-18-7 edge in the series, and have not lost to Oklahoma State since 2014. Until Oklahoma State proves it on the field, who am I to pick against history? Sooners in a close one.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Oklahoma State 28, Oklahoma 17

Oklahoma State might be for real. Their defense is playing fast and physical. They stifle the Sooners with a statement win. I’m buying into the Cowboys - at least for this week.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter