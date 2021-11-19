Game Prediction: #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Tech

The Big 12 isn't dead yet, and the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1) still have an outside shot at climbing up enough to make the College Football Playoff. They head to Lubbock this weekend to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4), who are coming off a huge win over Iowa State.

Oklahoma State will get three more cracks at improving on their playoff resume, assuming they can win this weekend over the Red Raiders. Texas Tech isn't an easy out though, and the Cowboys will need to play well to get this one done.

Irish Breakdown makes predictions for this matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 17

Texas Tech has been an interesting team this season. It is 6-4 with good wins over Houston, West Virginia and Iowa State. It also has a bad home loss to TCU and blowout losses to Texas and Oklahoma. The Red Raiders are spunky, but they haven't faced a defense like the one Oklahoma State will put on the field this weekend.

Mike Gundy's team is quite different than his past squads because they are an outstanding defensive football team. Oklahoma State ranks 8th nationally in scoring defense and has held all 10 of its previous 10 opponents to 24 points or less, and that won't change this weekend against the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma State's playoff hopes rest on its offense catching fire. What we will find out over the next two to three weeks is if the 63-point outburst over TCU last weekend and the 55-point performance against Kansas two weeks prior were anomalys against bad teams or the beginning of the Cowboys becoming a complete team.

I think we'll see a middle ground and the Cowboys will win convincingly.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 24

Oklahoma State is the team that Irish fans should be most worried about moving forward. I know many are looking ahead of the Irish and seeing what those teams need to do for the Irish to climb but they better be looking in the rearview mirror for the Cowboys. They have an opportunity to make some noise with the opponents still on their schedule. I do not think this game will be all that close which means Irish fans need to keep watching out for Oklahoma State.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 17

Oklahoma State enters the weekend ranked ninth in the CFP polls with a chance to crash the playoff party by winning out. Expect the Cowboys to build on last week's impressive 63-17 victory over TCU and win handily over Texas Tech. Mike Gundy's team was carried in the early season by the defense, but in recent week's the Cowboy offense has picked things up. In the first seven games of the season, Oklahoma State averaged just 25.7 PPG. However, since the loss to Iowa State, the Cowboys have scored 47.3 PPG the past three weeks. The Cowboys win this one going away, setting up a massive showdown in next week's Bedlam game vs. Oklahoma.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Texas Tech 42, Oklahoma State 37

AND ANOTHER ONE! Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith is coming off of a great performance against Iowa State last week. Smith continues his fast start, upsetting the Cowboys in a high-scoring affair.

