Game Prediction: #10 Ole Miss at #18 Auburn

There are two huge SEC matchups on the docket this weekend, and the most entertaining could end up being the matchup between the #10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) and the #18 Auburn Tigers (5-2).

If Ole Miss can win out it is an Alabama upset away from winning the SEC West. A case could be made that Auburn is the toughest game left on the schedule. For Ole Miss the ideal scenario is it beats Auburn on the road this weekend and then beats Texas A&M (Nov. 13) at home, and then the Tigers beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn is also still in the SEC West mix, but its remaining schedule is a bit tougher. The Tigers have three top 15 opponents left on the schedule, but the good news is it gets Alabama at home. Step one to Auburn getting back to the SEC title game is beating the high octane Rebels at home.

This should be a fun matchup!

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Auburn 24

I'll be honest, I'm a bit surprised that everyone else picked Auburn. Yes, the Tigers are at home, but Auburn hasn't really been all that impressive to me this season. Its win at Arkansas (38-23) was a good one, but it was part of a three-game losing stretch for the Razorbacks.

In order to beat Ole Miss you need to be able to score, and I don't see Auburn winning a shoot out. Auburn's defense has been solid, ranking 29th in scoring defense and 40th in total defense. The danger for them, however, is they haven't really played a great offense yet.

Ole Miss is a great offense that ranks 3rd nationally in scoring, 3rd in rush offense, 7th in total offense and 24th in pass offense. The good news for Auburn is that the Rebel offense has looked far more mortal in the last month.

Alabama held Ole Miss to just 291 yards of offense and 4.6 yards per play, and the Crimson Tide defense isn't exactly an elite squad. LSU and Tennessee both gave up yards to Ole Miss (470 and 510, respectively), but both "held" the Tigers to 31 points. If Auburn can keep Ole Miss in those same ranges it should have a chance to stay in the game and possibly pull off an upset late.

But I don't see that happening. For me Auburn just doesn't have enough offense to stay in this game and Ole Miss will roll to at least a two-touchdown victory.

Prediction: Auburn 37, Ole Miss 31

Get your popcorn ready for this one! I am not sure the Ole Miss defense is going to be able to stop the run game for the Tigers. They are going to punish this Rebel front over and over. But is it enough? Can we trust Bo Nix enough to make the plays he needs to make to beat Ole Miss? I think this is going to be a shootout but possessions will be limited. I think the Tigers take this one at home.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Auburn 42, Ole Miss 41

Ole Miss is already through the toughest portion of the SEC slate, and if the Rebels can get by Auburn, Texas A&M will be the only ranked team remaining on the schedule. Notre Dame fans should be rooting for Auburn to take down Ole Miss, handing the Rebels a second loss, and removing the possibility of another one-loss SEC team being part of the CFP discussion.

Auburn has played a tough schedule this season, but a road trip to Penn State during "white out" conditions and a game against #1 Georgia have battle-hardened the Tigers. The key to the game for Auburn will be to limit big plays from the explosive Ole Miss offense. The Rebels may be dynamic, but they have not shown a consistent ability to mount long, methodical drives. Just look at their loss against Alabama, when 3 of their first 4 drives ended in turnovers on downs. The reason is simple - Ole Miss struggles on third down, ranking only 10th in the SEC in third down conversion percentage, 10th in the SEC in tackles for loss allowed, and they are also the most penalized team in the SEC at over 90 yards per game. In contrast, Auburn is 6th in the conference in third down conversions, allows the fewest tackles for loss, and only commits an average of 46 penalty yards per game.

Don't get me wrong - the Rebels will still score - but Auburn's balance and ability to play complementary football will let the Tigers pull out a close one at home.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Auburn 31, Ole Miss 30

Auburn is going to try and run the ball with their talented backfield. Unfortunately, they haven’t rushed for 200 yards since they faced Alabama State. Lucky for the Tigers, the Rebels struggle to stop the run and the play-action pass, which should help Bo Nix immensely. The Rebel defense played the run much better against LSU while Lane Kiffin and Matt Corral continue to put up points in the SEC. I don’t if people realize that Auburn controls their own destiny as the SEC West representative in the SEC Championship Game if they win out. This game has last team with the ball wins written all over it.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Auburn 38, Ole Miss 31

If it was simply Matt Corral vs Bo Nix, this would be easy. From a talent perspective, however, Auburn is just a more talented football team. Ole Miss is going to score some points like they always do but expect the rushing attack from the Tigers to be a huge difference. Bigsby and Co with an impressive 300+ yards on the day.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter