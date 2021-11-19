Game Prediction: #3 Oregon at #23 Utah

The 3rd-ranked Oregon Ducks (9-1) are one of the few teams in the country that are in control of their own destiny. Oregon heads to Salt Lake City this weekend to take on the Utah Utes (7-3), knowing a win keeps them entrenched in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Oregon hasn't looked like world beaters in the last month, earning ugly wins over California, UCLA, Washington and Washington State, but the Ducks do keep winning. Utah has had some brilliant moments this season, but it also has losses to Oregon State, San Diego State and BYU.

So which version of these two teams steps up this weekend? That will determine if the Ducks maintain their top four status, or the Utes get a huge victory that likely sets up a Pac 12 championship game rematch.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Utah 31, Oregon 27

I've been back and forth on this game all week. Oregon is the more complete team, but the Utah ground game has come along during the second half of the season. If Utah would have looked better in its 38-29 win over an awful Arizona team I would be more convicted about this team, but it's hard for me to be too critical of Oregon's somewhat competitive wins over bad teams when Utah had one against Arizona.

At the end of the day I went with Utah for a number of reasons. The first is that Utah is one of the few teams on the schedule that seem capable of slowing down the Oregon ground game, which has averaged 297 yards per game in its last three victories. During that stretch the Utes allowed just 110 yards per game on the ground.

That will put the game more and more on the shoulders of Anthony Brown, and I'm not sure the Oregon pass offense is good enough to carry the day on the road against a team like Utah. The Ute pass rush should be able to get to Brown enough to force mistakes, and if Cameron Rising can make some big throws of his own I see Kyle Whittingham's team pulling off the upset.

Prediction: Utah 27, Oregon 24

Now this is a very interesting matchup over in the Pac12. These two teams will probably face each other twice over the next few weeks. Even though Oregon is the third ranked team in the nation they are underdogs according to Vegas and I have to say I agree with them. I think this is a very tough game for the Ducks. Playing any team twice in a year is difficult and if the Ducks do not slip up this week on the road then the PAC12 championship game could be the spot. Oregon is vulnerable and I think the Utes get them this week.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oregon 31, Utah 21

Despite a #3 national ranking, Oregon travels to Utah as a three-point underdog (which means Vegas believes these teams are equal on a neutral field). ESPN's matchup predictor agrees, giving the Ducks only a 38.2% chance to win the game. This is the same Oregon team that went into Columbus and knocked off the Buckeyes - without their best player in DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

After some early season turmoil that resulted in QB Charlie Brewer leaving the program, Utah has won six of its last seven behind QB Cameron Rising, who sports an impressive 14-2 touchdown to interception ratio. The Utes are a solid team, but ultimately lack the explosive playmaking ability of Oregon, as the Ducks lead the Pac-12 in plays of at least twenty yards. I expect Oregon to come into this game angry after feeling disrespected and make a statement with a comfortable victory.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Utah 21, Oregon 17

UPSET ALERT! Utah has been a bit up and down but they end Oregon's playoff hopes. The Ute defense looks dominant in this one.

