Game Prediction: #20 Penn State at #5 Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) and Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2) are two ranked opponents headed in a completely different direction heading into what has been one of the best on-field matchups in the conference the last five seasons.

Just three weeks ago the Nittany Lions were looking like the pride of the Big Ten East, ranking 4th nationally after jumping out to a 5-0 start. A road loss to #2 Iowa that was due largely to losing starting quarterback Sean Clifford was understandable, but the 20-18 home loss to a bad Illinois squad has the Penn State season on the ropes.

Ohio State lost an early home game to Oregon and struggled against Tulsa, which dropped the Buckeyes out of the top 10. Since that game Ohio State has won four straight by an average margin of 46.8 points per game. Ohio State has climbed back up to No. 5 and they are arguably the hottest team in the country.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Penn State 13

Penn State has played Ohio State very tough the last five years, but things will be different this season. I'm not sold on Ohio State's defense just yet, mainly because they have yet to play a very good offense since it lost at home to Oregon.

The problem for Penn State, however, is that its offense isn't very good either. Even with 10 overtimes the Nittany Lions couldn't get to 20 points against Illinois (3-5). Ohio State is averaging 559.3 yards of offense per game and 8.4 yards per play. Penn State has racked up just 514 yards of offense in its last two games combined ... against Iowa and Illinois.

Penn State's abysmal ground attack (119.7 yards per game) is the most surprising part of its offense this season, and it's a primary factory why I just don't think this game is going to be competitive. The only reason I have it as close as I do is because the Nittany Lion defense is pretty salty. Penn State has yet to allow an opponent to get to 400 yards of offense or 5.0 yards per play, and the most points it allowed this season is 23 on the road to Iowa, a game in which Iowa had just 305 yards of offense.

Ohio State's pass attack is going to roll in this game, and that's going to open up the ground game as the Buckeyes roll.

Prediction: Ohio State 48, Penn State 27

How far has Penn State fallen? Will James Franklin be able to put together enough to get to his next job? Not this week. The Nittany Lions have to travel to the Horseshoe to take on the high powered Buckeye offense. Penn State will give Ohio State some early issues but it will not last. Ohio State will pull ahead and not look back in the second half. Better luck next time State.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Penn State 24

This is a game between two programs heading in different directions. For much of the first part of the season, Penn State looked like the class of the Big Ten, with a resume buoyed by a road win at Wisconsin and home victory over Auburn. The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 17-3 lead at then #2 Iowa, before QB Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game. The Nittany Lions went on to lose that game and then lost to woeful Illinois last weekend in 9 OTs - technically the longest game in college football history.

On the other side, after a loss to Oregon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stripped defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Kerry Coombs and since that point, the Buckeye defense has been much improved. Additionally, QB CJ Stroud looks more and more comfortable with his dynamic receiving corps each week, and RB TreVeyon Henderson has been one of the best true freshman running backs in recent memory. Penn State's defense has too much talent and too much pride for the Nittany Lions to get blown out, but Ohio State just has too many playmakers for the Nittany Lions to keep up. A late Penn State score makes the final result look closer than it really was.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Penn State 21

QB CJ Stroud has become a strong Heisman candidate over the three games, throwing for 1032 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Albeit against inferior competition, his performances have been nothing less than stellar. The Buckeye defense has been just as impressive since a disappointing start to the season and home loss to Oregon.

QB Sean Clifford was still hurting against Illinois and it led to a disappointing home loss in nine overtimes. Penn State has the offensive weapons at receiver to threaten a Buckeye secondary that some still consider vulnerable, but will a less than peak Clifford be able to take advantage and conjure up the big plays that plagued Ohio State early on. The Buckeye stock is skyrocketing while James Franklin and his Nittany Lions may be experiencing another one of those midseason nosedives.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Penn State 21

After an up and down beginning to the season, the Buckeyes have begun to hit their stride, especially offensively. With playmakers everywhere, it is tough to imagine Penn State being able to stifle them. This game is never even very close.

