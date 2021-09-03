Game Prediction: #19 Penn State Nittany Lions at #12 Wisconsin Badgers

There are several intriguing Big Ten matchups in the opening weekend and this one might be the best of them all. This is a bounce back, as both Penn State and Wisconsin are looking to get back on track after down seasons. Both are ranked in the preseason Top 25 and Wisconsin is just outside the Top 10, so clearly the voters and most national analysts see both being much better this season.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Wisconsin 20, Penn State 16

My first prediction is that this will be the most boring of the "big games" this weekend. I'm not a believer in either team yet, and although Penn State could eventually get better on offense under first-year coordinator Mike Yurcich I don't expect it to look like world beaters in the opener.

Wisconsin has to prove to me it can score against a quality defense and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford needs to bounce back from a really down 2020 campaign. Whoever performs best will win this game, but I think this will be a defensive struggle. The reason I picked Wisconsin is that it's at home. If this game was in State College I would have picked the Nittany Lions, it's that close of a matchup.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Penn State 17

Which team can have the bounce back year? Both teams struggled mightily at times in 2020 but with a good campaign in 2021 that can all be erased. Is Graham Mertz everything Badger fans hope he is? Can Penn State go into Wisconsin and get a win? I think the Wisconsin defense is going to tell the tale in this one. I think they are going to put some serious pressure on the Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford. They are going to feast off of that Camp Randall crowd and make Penn State wish it was a white out.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Penn State, 21

Though Penn State returns experience on offense in QB Sean Clifford and WR Jahan Dotson, who led the Big Ten in receiving yards and yards after the catch last season, the Nittany Lions will not have enough success in the trenches to take down the Badgers in Madison – always a tall task.

I’m not yet a believer in Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz, who was a heralded recruit but had his share of freshmen moments last season, but as someone who lived in Madison for six years, the Camp Randall effect is real. With fans in the stands for the first time since 2019, I expect the Wisconsin defense, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard and returning 8 starters from a defense that allowed only 17.4 PPG in 2020, to dominate the line of scrimmage and force Penn State into turnovers, something the Nittany Lions struggled with last season (17 lost turnovers in 9 games).

On the other side, though Penn State sports the best secondary in the Big Ten outside of Columbus, OH, and should be able to limit Mertz, the Nittany Lions lost all-Big Ten ends Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney to the NFL and nose tackle Antonio Shelton to transfer. The Wisconsin offense isn’t explosive (the Badgers had only 3 plays of more than 40 yards last season), but RB Jalen Berger will find just enough running room behind a stout Badger offensive line to move the chains and lead Wisconsin to victory in a typical Big Ten slugfest.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Wisconsin 40, Penn State 24

I feel like we heard a lot about Penn State's talent heading into the season. We haven't heard anything about Wisconsin, yet we see them predicted to win the Big Ten West by most outlets. Having not seen these two teams take the field, I'm factoring in the hype of Penn State, the mystery of Wisconsin, and the location of the game at Camp Randall, and siding with the Badgers. I have nothing analytical to back this up, but my gut tells me Wisconsin makes the nation sit up and pay attention.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Penn State 21

2020 was a season to forget for Penn State and Wisconsin, and for most of the Big Ten for that matter. With a full season ahead, it’s realistic to believe that both programs will get back to some form of normalcy. For this one, I’ll opt for the more experienced team. Penn State is still searching for an offensive identify and is hopeful that linebacker Brandon Smith can take the mantle of next great Penn State defenders.

Wisconsin currently has less question marks. They come into the game with an incredibly experienced offensive line and staunch defense, your typical recipe for success for the Badgers. Throw in a hopefully big jump for second year starting quarterback Graham Mertz and the Badgers have serious reason for optimism. They squeeze out a tight win to kick off their 2021 season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter