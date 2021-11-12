Game Prediction: #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State

Purdue (6-3) jumped into the College Football Playoff rankings this past week after it knocked off Michigan State. It was Purdue's second win of the season over a top five opponent, and it will look to achieve a third such win this weekend. The 4th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1), however, are a better team than both Iowa and Michigan State, the last two top teams the Boilermakers vanquished.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Purdue 24

Purdue's offense broke out against a Michigan State secondary that had struggled all season. Ohio State's defense isn't very good, but it's better than Michigan State's. The other issue is that Purdue will have to keep up with Ohio State, making it a tougher matchup than what it faced against the Spartans or the offensively-challenged Iowa squad.

If Purdue can protect quarterback Aidan O'Connell the combination of wideout David Bell and tight end Payne Durham should give the Buckeyes problems. Against Ohio State, however, the Boilermakers will need to be more balanced, and that's been their issue all season.

A case could be made that Purdue has the best defense Ohio State has faced this season, but the Boilermaker secondary doesn't match up as well against the faster, more shifty Ohio State wideouts. That means the Purdue front will need to figure out a way to put pressure on quarterback CJ Stroud. If Purdue is going to pull off the upset it needs to get him out of rhythm and force the young quarterback into mistakes that result in turnovers.

If Stroud can protect the ball Ohio State simply has too much firepower for Purdue.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Purdue 27

Purdue enters Saturday's matchup in Columbus brimming with the confidence that comes from two victories over top-5 opponents this season, and bidding to become just the 8th team in history (and first in a decade) to defeat three top-6 ranked schools in the same season.

However, this Ohio State team is a different animal than Iowa or Michigan State and presents a bad matchup for the Boilermakers. While Iowa and Michigan State are run-first football teams, Ohio State is one of the most efficient passing offenses in the country and ranks 5th in passer rating. Every player on the field for the Buckeyes is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and though I think Purdue will play hard and keep this a close game, the Buckeyes have too much firepower - especially in the Horseshoe.

Purdue is going to want to throw the ball around, as they rank 128th in the country in rushing, but even though the Buckeyes haven't been great against the pass this season, their secondary has the athletes and talent to keep WR David Bell and TE Payne Durham in check. Ohio State's defensive line, which ranks 4th in the country with 33 sacks, will also bring a ton of pressure on Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell and the Purdue offensive line, which ranks 95th in the country allowing 2.78 sacks per game.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Purdue 17

The Boilermakers would be a huge upset candidate if this game was being played in West Lafayette. They are historically giant killers with 17 victories over top 5 opponents in school history. They’ve accomplished that feat twice this season in defeating then No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State.

Aiden O’Connell has become a good Big Ten quarterback as the Boilermakers still have Big Ten championship aspirations as they remain tied for the top spot in the western division at 4-2. Ohio State is coming off two physical and hotly contested games against Penn State and Nebraska after being on cruise control in the 3 games prior. Quarterback CJ Stroud has vastly improved during the Big Ten campaign, but the Buckeyes continue to struggle in the red zone as they rank 42nd nationally with a touchdown rate of 65.8%.

The offensive line and running game have questionable for most of the season and that needs to be solved before facing a Boilermaker front four that can get after the quarterback and simultaneously cover in the secondary. Ohio State must run the ball effectively to come away with touchdowns against Purdue, but will they be patient enough as a coaching staff to stay with the running game. Purdue will continue to rely on wide receiver David Bell to be dominant once again as he come into the matchup with 64 receptions, 1003 yards and five touchdowns.

There’s no way Purdue can pull of the upset without Bell ringing off in the Horseshoe. Ryan Day has been challenged by the youth and inconsistency of his team on both sides of the ball, but the previous 2 games have prepared them for their slate in November.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Purdue 14

The giant killers run out of magic in this one. Coming off of a less than stellar performance, Ohio State makes a gigantic statement. This is a dominant performance from start to finish.

