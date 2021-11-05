Game Prediction: #9 Wake Forest at North Carolina

Wake Forest (8-0) is the last remaining ACC school with a shot at the College Football Playoff. In order to continue its dream season the Deacons must go on the road and beat the struggling but dangerous North Carolina (4-4) team.

Both teams score at a very high level and both teams have trouble stopping opponents. Wake Forest has scored 48 points per game in its last four games while giving up 33.5 points in those games. North Carolina has scored 35.5 points per game during that same stretch while giving up 32 points per contest.

Don't expect this game to include a lot of teaching tape for defensive coaches.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Wake Forest 51, North Carolina 44

If you like offense this game is a must-watch. Quarterbacks Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) are both veteran quarterbacks that are having excellent seasons. Hartman has been much better at protecting the ball, and that has been one big difference between the two offenses.

At the end of the day this matchup is going to come down to which defense can make the most stops. Wake Forest's defense had a solid start to the season, giving up just 14.3 points per game in September. Things started to go south in its 37-34 win over Louisville, and it reached a low point when it gave up 56 points to Army.

North Carolina's defense has more talent than Wake Forest but it isn't coached nearly as well and it doesn't make nearly as many plays. Wake Forest has forced 17 turnovers this season while North Carolina has forced just one.

If North Carolina is going to pull off this upset it needs to get the run game established early, protect Howell and protect the football. Its defense will need to limit big plays and try and get the ball back to its offense. For Wake Forest the key to victory is just keep doing what they are doing and hopefully force North Carolina to continue making the same mistakes that have resulted in it being a .500 team.

In the end North Carolina's issues on defense and turnover problems allow Wake Forest to win this shootout.

Prediction: North Carolina 41, Wake Forest 38

This game should be a lot of fun to watch, especially if you like offense. Both teams score points in bunches so it could very well be decided by who has the ball last. North Carolina is very comfortable at home scoring almost 60 points in the last two games. Pound the over of 76.5 kids and you won’t be disappointed. It’s not an upset in the eyes of Vegas but I’m a Tar Heels fan for the remainder of the season and I think they pull out this win.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: North Carolina 52, Wake Forest 45

I like the upset in the rivalry matchup in Chapel Hill. This is going to be a barn burner. Two extremely high-powered offenses led by two extremely talented quarterbacks. An incredible game to start off the Saturday college football slate. Wake Forest is in historic waters after entering the top-10 for the first time in school history. Be near a TV at 12.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 52, Wake Forest 49

Last I saw, the over/under for this game was sitting at 75.5, and I expect these two teams to have covered that number by the beginning of the 4th quarter. Wake Forest has been on a tear lately, checking in at #9 in the initial CFP rankings on the strength of the nation's #5 offense. The Demon Deacons have scored at least 35 points in every game this season.

However, Wake Forest is largely untested, with no wins over top-25 opponents, and kicks off a challenging last month of the season on Saturday in Chapel Hill. After the Heels, the Deacons host NC State before traveling to Clemson and Boston College to finish the season.

North Carolina comes into this game as one of the most disappointing teams of the season, having fallen from preseason top-10 rankings to a 4-4 record. However, the Tar Heels put up a fight last week in South Bend, and QB Sam Howell will still be the best player on the field. Playing at home, I expect the Tar Heels to pull this one out - they are 4-0 this season when scoring at least 35 points and 0-4 when not hitting that number.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Wake Forest 48, North Carolina 45

Wake Forest has been the only dominant team in the ACC this season. This matchup against the Tar Heels will probably be their toughest game of the season even though they come in limping after a tough loss to Notre Dame and a 4-4 record that is significantly short of their preseason expectations. Sam Howell did his best to keep the game close in South Bend last week and he’ll probably need a similar performance to keep up with the Demon Deacons’ offense.

Sam Hartman has led his undefeated squad to a record-breaking season, and the defense has been good enough to get a few key stops in games while playing complimentary football. Their eyes are set on a College Football Playoff berth, as they entered the initial rankings at 9th. All eight of their wins have come against unranked opponents, but they’ll have an opportunity to impress down the stretch against 19th ranked NC State and Clemson in the coming weeks. But they can’t get to the resume makers until they pass this weekend’s test.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Wake Forest 59, North Carolina 52

I'm not fully buying into the Demon Deacons but it is hard to bet against what their offense is doing. They are going to score their points. As is North Carolina. Expect a shootout with very little defense. Sam Hartman prevails.

