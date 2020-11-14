College Football Games To Watch: Week 11

A look at the five college football games I'll have my eye on this weekend, outside of the Notre Dame vs Boston College game

Over the last several days the lineup of games took a major hit, with several college football games being postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Despite those moves, there are still some intriguing games that I’ll still have my eye on.

#9 MIAMI HURRICANES (6-1) at VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (4-3)

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Virginia Tech -2.0

The Irish Breakdown staff made predictions for this game, which you can read HERE.

Notre Dame is in control of its own destiny when looking ahead to the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff. Keep winning and they are in, but what if Notre Dame drops a game? Running the table against Boston College, North Carolina and Wake Forest is something the Irish should do, but it likely won’t be easy.

Should Notre Dame drop a game it would create a three-way tie with Clemson and Miami, which would mean tie-breakers would need to be looked at. A loss by the Hurricanes this weekend would all but assure the Irish a shot at the ACC title.

Virginia Tech’s run game has been dominant all season, but running back Khalil Herbert is questionable for the game, as is top linebacker Rayshard Asbhy. I picked the Hokies to win, but it’s not a prediction I feel great about for a number of reasons. Herbert is one big reason, but head coach Justin Fuente has not shown he can get his team ready for these big moments. Does that change against Miami? No clue, but if it does it would certainly give the Irish some breathing room in its quest for an ACC title game berth.

#23 NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS (3-0) at PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (2-0)

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Network: Big Ten Network

Spread: Northwestern -3.0

Prior to the season I would not have predicted that both Northwestern and Purdue would be undefeated when they met in the fourth week of the Big Ten season. The odds of either of these two teams going undefeated is incredibly slim, so there really isn’t anything at stake for Notre Dame.

I’ll be watching this game for different reasons. The schizophrenic nature of Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure at Northwestern has always been intriguing to watch. After going 19-8 during the 2017-18 seasons (which included a Big Ten West championship in 2018), the Wildcats went just 3-9 last season. Now they are 3-0 and poised to take control of the West should they beat the Boilermakers.

Purdue is a banged up football team and has been all season. Star wide receiver Rondale Moore and last season’s leading rusher (King Doerue) have yet to play this season. Stud sophomore end George Karlaftis has been banged and is considered questionable for the matchup against Northwestern.

Despite those injuries, head coach Jeff Brohm continues to get production from the offense. He’s in the conversation for best offensive mind in the college game, and if he can get a W in this game with a walk-on quarterback, a walk-on at running back and without several top players it would be huge for the Boilermakers.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS (3-3) at #6 FLORIDA GATORS (4-1)

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Florida -17.5

There are three reasons I’ll be locked into this game.

1) Should Notre Dame not beat Clemson in a rematch the worst-case scenario for Notre Dame is that Florida runs the table and both the Gators and Alabama finish the season with one loss. If you’re a Notre Dame fan you want to see Florida lose another game.

2) Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks playing against his old team. Franks has had a quality season for the Razorbacks, who are a tough and gritty team. Comeback stories like his are always one of my favorite parts of college football.

3) Current Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is fun to watch.

#11 OREGON DUCKS (1-0) at WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (1-0)

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Network: Fox

Spread: Oregon -10.5

The Pac 12 chose not to play this season, and chose to wait until November to return to the field, and chose to play just six regular season games. Simply put, the Pac 12 should NOT be considered for the College Football Playoff.

I am not, however, a part of the decision making process, and as far as I know the CFP committee does plan on considering the Pac 12 and the Big 12. That means the Pac 12 teams beating each other up is in Notre Dame’s best interest, should the Irish drop a game at some point.

Washington State beat Oregon State 38-28 in the first game of new head coach Nick Rolovich’s tenure, while Oregon beat Stanford by a 35-14 score. I’m curious to see how Rolovich will do at Washington State, but one thing is for sure, getting an early season win over Oregon would give his program a huge shot in the arm. It would also give arguably the best team in the Pac 12 a loss.

#13 WISCONSIN BADGERS (1-0) at MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (1-2)

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: Wisconsin -5.0

The Irish Breakdown staff made predictions for this game, which you can read HERE.

This is a very intriguing game. Is Wisconsin as good as it looked against Illinois? How does the long layoff after its COVID-19 outbreak hinder its development heading into this game? Will quarterback Graham Mertz be allowed to play, and if he is how sharp will he be after being out for so long after a positive COVID-19 test?

So many questions.

For Michigan, the season got off to a great start when it pounded Minnesota. The Gophers are now 1-3, which took some of the shine off that win. Since that season-opening win the Wolverines have dropped a game to a really bad Michigan State team (at home) and got spanked by Indiana.

Michigan is reeling, and I’m curious to see what buttons head coach Jim Harbaugh pushes as he tries to get his team back on track. Figuring out a way to run the football would be a great start, and getting defensive coordinator Don Brown to stop acting like he has first-round draft picks at corner would be two great places to start as he looks to get his team back on track.

