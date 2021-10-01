Game Prediction: #6 Oklahoma at Kansas State

The Oklahoma Sooner (4-0) heads to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) in a matchup of top Big 12 teams. The Sooners survived a home scare against West Virginia last weekend while the Wildcats suffered their first loss at the hands of Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma has won its three games against FBS opponents by a combined 15 points, and the list of vanquished foes isn't exactly filled with top programs. Kansas State jumped into the Top 25 after a victory over Nevada but was knocked out by the Cowboys.

The last time Oklahoma traveled to Manhattan the Wildcats pulled off a huge upset, and they'll try to do that again this weekend!

Irish Breakdown is ready to make predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 17

If Skyler Thompson was healthy I would think very long and hard about picking the Wildcats to pull of another upset, but Kansas State simply is not good on offense when he isn't in the lineup.

Oklahoma has been quite stingy on defense this season, holding opponents to just 16.0 points per game, 301.0 yards per game and 4.5 yards per play. Kansas State has yet to top 400 yards of offense and it had just 260 yards (4.6 YPP) against a good OSU defense.

Oklahoma's offense has actually been its problem this season, and while I like the Wildcats defense I believe this is the game the Sooners have a bit of a breakout performance. Kansas State has given up over 300 yards through the air in its last two games. This is the perfect game for Spencer Rattler and the OU pass attack to get right.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Kansas State 27, Oklahoma 17

I am not sold on Oklahoma at all right now. Their once explosive offense feels like it is in witness protection right now. There is dissent in the locker room at the QB position and the fans are chanting the name of the back up signal caller. Not all is well with the Sooners. I think maybe they are looking past this game so I’m calling for the upset.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 21

After two rather unconvincing wins against Nebraska and West Virginia, most will probably be expecting the Wildcats to take down Oklahoma at home this weekend. After all, Kansas St has won the last two meetings against the Sooners. The Wildcats have a good enough front seven to cause problems for Oklahoma, but I don't think Kansas St has what it takes offensively to pull off the upset, especially in terms of the passing game. I expect Spencer Rattler to play with a chip on his shoulder and perform at a high level a week after his own fans booed him.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 27, Kansas State 10

Oklahoma has been an enigma this season. Despite entering the season with expectations of a high-flying offense led by Heisman frontrunner QB Spencer Rattler, the Sooners only rank 5th in the Big 12 in total offense. Most importantly though, they are undefeated. Though Rattler hasn’t played to expectations, the key is that the Oklahoma rushing offense has not been able to take the pressure off him. Oklahoma may be known as a passing team, but from 2013-2019, the Sooners never ranked worse than 4th in the conference in rushing offense and averaging over 220 rushing YPG each season. This season, the Sooners rank 5th in rushing offense and are only running for 161 YPG.

This won’t be the week that the Oklahoma rush offense gets on track – as Kansas State ranks 2nd in the Big 12 giving up only 75.2 rushing YPG – but if the Sooner offense can have just enough success running the football to keep the Wildcat defense honest, Rattler will have a field day attacking the worst pass defense in the conference.

On a positive note, the Oklahoma defense, led by coordinator Alex Grinch, has played well above expectations, ranking 3rd in the conference in total defense. Manhattan is always a tough place to win, and the Wildcats will try to slow the game down and make it a slugfest, but ultimately the Kansas State offense, which ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offense, will not have the firepower to hang with the Sooners the entire game. It won’t be always pretty, but Oklahoma will win this comfortably.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Oklahoma 27, Kansas State 21

Lincoln Riley and his Sooners have beaten every team in the Big 12 in the last two years except for one. Yep, you guessed it! Kansas State has caused Oklahoma considerable headaches in the last two matchups and this Saturday may bring some of the same.

Spencer Rattler and the offense has struggled to find the same rhythm it experienced late in the 2020 season, that made most think that this year’s offense would break offensive records. The offensive line is usually dominant and helps Lincoln Riley dictate games with his balanced, fast paced play calling. Due to the struggles up front, the pace has slowed, and defenses are pressuring Rattler far more frequently than last year. The Wildcats defense won’t exactly be the remedy for what’s ailing the Sooners’ offense. The Wildcats are stingy only allowing 19.5 points per game and a minuscule 5 yards per play.

Oklahoma State was able to be successful through the air by spreading the Kansas State defense out and getting their playmakers in space. The Sooners have the weapons to replicate that game plan, but that could very well expose an ineffective offensive line on the road.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 17

The Sooners have been less than impressive this season but they will still be too much for the Wildcats to handle offensively. K State running back Deuce Vaughn creates a couple big plays but it isn't enough. The Oklahoma defense comes to show how talented they are this Saturday.

