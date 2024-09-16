Top Defensive Recruit Names Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, and Others Among Finalists
One of the top remaining uncommitted players in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of potential programs to six and Notre Dame is among the finalists.
Linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng of IMG Academy in Florida announced his final six schools on Monday and the list is full of bluebloods. Joining Notre Dame on his short list are Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Florida, and USC.
Owusu-Boateng is listed at 6-0.5, 205-pounds and reported offers from over 40 college football programs. He was credited with 45 tackles and a sack in eight games as a junior at IMG Academy last season. He is rated as a top 75 player in the class by 247Sports.
Owusu-Boateng is the brother of former Notre Dame star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who is now a standout with the Cleveland Browns.
