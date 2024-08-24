College Football Recruiting: Deuce Knight Shines in Preseason Scrimmage
There has been a ton of drama surrounding Notre Dame quarterback commitment Deuce Knight in recent weeks and that won't be going away anytime soon.
Knight is reportedly going to visit Auburn soon as the Tigers have been in hot pursuit trying to flip his commitment from Notre Dame.
While the recruiting drama is going on, Knight is getting ready for his senior season at George County High School in Mississippi. On Friday night Knight played three possessions in George County's scrimmage against St. Martin.
Knight showed off in a big way why he's one of the nation's top quarterback recruits in the nation for 2025. He showed off his throwing ability and just how dangerous of runner he is on Friday evening.
Check out the highlights below.
Time will tell what Deuce Knight ends up doing with his recruitment, although things certainly seem to be "iffy at best" for Notre Dame as it appears now.
