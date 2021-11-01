College Football Roundup: Huge Week 9 Games Shake Up Rankings

Week 9 of the college football season did not fail to disappoint and brought plenty more excitement, both on and off the field. On the field, a massive weekend in the Big Ten brought more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture and Heisman Trophy race, Georgia continued its run of dominance, and Oregon and Oklahoma posted dominant victories after shaky wins in Week 8.

Off the field, my wife and I welcomed our second son (Liam) this week. Mom and baby are both doing very well

MICHIGAN STATE 37 MICHIGAN 33

Michigan State overcame a 30-14 second half deficit to take down archrival Michigan 37-33 in East Lansing. The Spartans were carried by RB Kenneth Walker III, who vaulted to the top of the Heisman Trophy race with 208 total yards and 5 touchdowns. Michigan came into the game ranked second in the nation in rushing defense and scoring defense but had no answer for Walker and the Spartan ground game.

Michigan State vaulted into the top-5 of the AP poll with the win but faces a challenging stretch to finish the season. Next week, the Spartans have a tricky matchup at Purdue, and then after hosting Maryland, travel to Columbus to play Ohio State before hosting Penn State to finish the season. However, the Spartans control their own destiny for the CFP.

For Michigan, the loss raises significant questions about Jim Harbaugh’s future in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines wasted by far the best start of QB Cade McNamara’s career and lost a game they led by 16 in the second half, outgained the Spartans by 157 yards, and possessed the ball for almost 35 minutes. The 7-0 start means little after a second straight loss to the Spartans. The Wolverines still have a shot at the CFP but will need to knock off Penn State and Ohio State and get some help to even have a shot at the Big Ten Championship.

OHIO STATE 33 PENN STATE 24

Ohio State entered the game as a 20-point favorite but needed a couple late defensive stops to survive against a reeling Penn State team that has lost three in a row. The Nittany Lions had the ball twice in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead, but those two drives resulted in a Sean Clifford interception and a Penn State punt.

The Buckeye offense had another statistically strong performance but struggled to put the ball in the end zone, scoring a touchdown on only one out of six red zone trips. The Buckeyes rode true freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson to the win though. After only putting up 6 yards on 9 carries in the first half, Henderson exploded for 146 yards and a touchdown on 19 second half carries.

To finish the Big Ten slate undefeated, Ohio State will need more strong performances from its defense. Even though the Buckeyes allowed Penn State to go 11-16 on third down, they held the Nittany Lions to only 33 yards rushing on 29 attempts, racked up 4 sacks and 8 TFLs, forced 3 turnovers, and scored a defensive touchdown.

McDONOUGH’S MUSINGS

Two additional teams in the top ten fell on Saturday, with #9 Iowa losing 27-7 at Wisconsin and #10 Ole Miss losing 31-20 at Auburn. Both the Hawkeyes and Rebels had no answer for stifling defensive performances from their opponents. Wisconsin held Iowa to only 156 total yards, helped in large part by 6 sacks and 10 TFLs to go along with 3 forced turnovers. Down south, even though Ole Miss racked up 464 yards, the Auburn defense still held them 77 yards below their season average and had 3 sacks and 7 TFLs. Most importantly, the Tigers played complementary football – the offense held the ball for over 33 minutes, keeping the talented Ole Miss offense off the field as much as possible.

The blame for Michigan’s loss to Michigan State lies squarely at the feet of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Despite the fact that his starting QB, Cade McNamara, played by far the best game of his career with 383 yards passing, Harbaugh insisted on working highly touted freshman JJ McCarthy into the game. Though McCarthy did throw a touchdown pass, his fourth quarter fumble with Michigan leading 33-30 gave Michigan State a short field. Two minutes later, Michigan State scored the game-winning touchdown on a Kenneth Walker III run.

The loss to Michigan State drops Harbaugh’s record against the Spartans to 3-4 and his teams have lost both games when Mel Tucker has been on the other sideline. This continues a concerning trend for Harbaugh – and depending on how this season finishes – puts his future at Michigan in doubt. Against Power 5 opponents with at least a .500 record, Harbaugh has a losing record at 20-21. He is also winless against ranked teams on the road (0-9), winless against Ohio State (0-6), and has yet to play for a Big Ten title.

Another coach who can sympathize with the scrutiny that Harbaugh is facing is Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. Though Sarkisian is safe at Texas for at least a few more years, the Longhorns blew yet another double-digit second half lead in Saturday’s 31-24 loss at Baylor. Texas has a 4-4 record this season and has lost three games in a row. In all three of those games (against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor), the Longhorns have been up by at least 11 points in the second half.

Wake Forest continued its dominating offensive start with a 45-7 victory over Duke. One week after putting up 70 points and 638 yards against Army, the Demon Deacon offense put up another 677 yards. In the AP rankings released on Sunday, Wake Forest entered the top-10 for the first time in school history. It’s hard to overstate how good of a job Dave Clawson has done at the helm, and credit should also be given to QB Sam Hartman. In an era where QBs seem to transfer at the first sign of adversity, Hartman started as a freshman before being beat out by Jamie Newman in 2019. He stuck with Clawson and Wake Forest, regained the job in 2020, and now ranks among the nation’s leaders in passing yards for an undefeated team. Wake Forest has a challenging (by ACC standards) schedule to end the season, with road games at North Carolina, Clemson, and Boston College to go along with a home game against NC State. It will be very interesting to see where the College Football Playoff committee slates Wake Forest in the initial batch of rankings Tuesday.

Another team that will be very interested in this week’s CFP rankings is Cincinnati. The Bearcats have stayed at #2 in the polls the past few weeks and their victory at Notre Dame continues to look better each week, but they have been unimpressive in victories over Navy and Tulane the last two weeks. Cincinnati’s opponents are also doing the Bearcats no favors, as SMU lost its first game of the season against Houston. With Cincinnati not playing #20 Houston this season (until potentially the American title game), they need the Cougars to avoid dropping another game this season and enter the AAC championship with an 11-1 record.

With the first batch of CFP rankings coming out on Tuesday, November 2nd, let’s take a swing a projecting the top-10. Note, these are not my top ten teams – this is how I think the committee will rank the top-10 based on history:

Georgia – No debate here. The Bulldogs have been the nation’s most dominant team.

Cincinnati – The Bearcats can breathe a sigh of relief as they wind up at #2 on the strength of a road victory against a top-10 Notre Dame team.

Alabama – Despite a loss to Texas A&M, the Tide wind up comfortably in the top-4.

Michigan State – The Spartans vault up into the top-4 with the victory over Michigan combined with a road win from earlier this season against Miami, who defeated Pitt this weekend.

Oklahoma – The Sooners find themselves behind one-loss Alabama and three undefeated teams because they have no victories over opponents in the current top-25 and have struggled with inferior teams (Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Kansas).

Oregon – The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State is the best in the nation based on these rankings, and historically the committee has placed a high value on out-of-conference road wins over ranked opponents. However, a few lethargic wins in an average Pac-12 and a loss to Stanford land them on the outside looking in for now.

Ohio State – The Buckeyes have been more impressive than the Ducks since their Week 2 matchup, but without a conference championship (yet) and only one victory over a ranked opponent, Ohio State stays behind Oregon.

Michigan – The committee values physical, old school football teams, and I don’t expect the Wolverines to drop far with a close loss to the #4 team on the road.

Notre Dame – I hope I’m wrong, but I see the committee keeping Notre Dame below Michigan. The Irish are 7-1 but could easily have multiple losses and have not been impressive in most games this year. Notre Dame has not run the ball well for most of the season and does not own a win against a currently ranked team, two things the committee values. The good news for Notre Dame is that the remaining schedule affords them plenty of chances to rack up style points and there will be plenty of losses among the teams ranked in front of them over the next few weeks.

Wake Forest – The Demon Deacons will check in at #10 in the initial rankings as despite being undefeated, they are held back by a weak conference and (to this point) easy schedule.

BIGGEST WINNERS OF THE WEEKEND

Michigan State – The Spartans moved into the AP top-5 with a well-earned 37-33 victory over archrival Michigan. Despite the hire being questioned at the time after MSU swung and missed on bigger names, Mel Tucker has done an exceptional job turning around the Spartans. Michigan State will need to work hard to keep him around as other schools (like LSU) may come calling.

Kenneth Walker III – Michigan State rode Walker to the victory over Michigan. Walker, a Wake Forest transfer who had only one Power 5 offer coming out of high school, had 208 total yards and 5 TDs. He leads the nation in rushing with a 149.3 YPG average and if the season ended today, would likely end up either first or second in Heisman Trophy voting.

Auburn – The Tigers defeated #10 Ole Miss 31-20 on Saturday and control their own destiny for the SEC Championship game. Bryan Harsin had only coached one season in the south prior to being hired at Auburn, but in his first year at the helm he has the Tigers sitting at 6-2. If Auburn can find a way to win at Texas A&M next Saturday, they will be heavy favorites against Mississippi State and South Carolina before hosting Alabama in the Iron Bowl with an SEC Championship game berth on the line.

Notre Dame – The Fighting Irish survived a tough test from the explosive North Carolina offense and QB Sam Howell without safety Kyle Hamilton, winning 44-34. Notre Dame had its most physical performance of the season and ground down the Tar Heel defense en route to 291 yards rushing and 27 second half points.

Wake Forest – The Demon Deacons leapt into the top-10 for the first time in program history. Wake Forest ranks 5th in scoring offense and 9th in total offense and heads into arguably its biggest game since the 2007 Orange Bowl against North Carolina on Saturday. The over/under for that game may be in the 80s.

BIGGEST LOSERS OF THE WEEKEND

Pittsburgh – It took one week for Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers to squander the goodwill and national attention that last weekend’s win over Clemson generated. Despite 519 yards from Kenny Pickett, the only lead the Panthers held was 7-0 and they trailed by 2 TDs at halftime. Their rally would fall just short in a 38-34 loss to Miami.

Kentucky – The Wildcats had been one of the best stories in the nation but have now dropped two in a row and saw their hopes for a New Years Six bowl likely evaporate with a 31-17 loss to Mississippi State. Kentucky must regroup before hosting an improving Tennessee team Saturday.

Dan Mullen – The Florida head coach made the decision to ride the hot hand and start freshman QB Anthony Richardson against Georgia. Richardson looked lost and committed 3 turnovers in a costly 2:15 stretch right before halftime that allowed Georgia to turn a tight 3-0 game into a 24-0 blowout heading into the half. Richardson would eventually be benched in favor of Emory Jones. Despite a preseason top-15 ranking, Florida sits at just 4-4 and staff changes are likely coming for the Gators.

Iowa – The comeback victory over Penn State and #2 national ranking feel like 3 months rather than 3 weeks ago, as the Hawkeyes dropped their second straight game, losing 27-7 at Wisconsin. Iowa gave the Wisconsin offense short fields with 3 turnovers in its own territory and racked up only 156 total yards. Also, Iowa’s streak of holding opponents to under 25 points in a game came to an end at 29 games.

BIGGEST GAMES OF WEEK 9

Northern Illinois at Kent State (Wednesday)

Army vs. Air Force

#10 Wake Forest at North Carolina

#5 Michigan State at Purdue

Navy at #8 Notre Dame

#12 Auburn at #13 Texas A&M

LSU at #3 Alabama

Boise State at #25 Fresno State

Indiana at #9 Michigan

#7 Oregon at Washington

