Score Prediction: #20 Kentucky Wildcats vs #12 Florida Gators

There is a big battle in the SEC East this week as two of the top contenders to challenge Georgia square off in Gainesville, as the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) take on the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. Kentucky won handily over Miami (Ohio) in the season opener while the Gators earned a huge upset victory over then 7th-ranked Utah. The two teams will battle for SEC East positioning tomorrow.

BRYAN DRISKELL PUBLISHER

Prediction: Florida 26, Kentucky 13

Florida impressed me in upsetting Utah last week, and Anthony Richardson showed himself to be a big-time playmaker. He still has some stuff he needs to clean up in the pass game, but he is dynamic and was very hard for Utah to defend. Kentucky will have similar problems defending Richardson, but he'll need other players to step up against a better defense than the one he faced last week.

Florida's defense is improved and they battled last week against Utah. They were opportunistic, but they'll need to get a lot better against the ground attack. Fortunately for Florida, the Wildcats will still be without running back Chris Rodriguez, who is sitting out due to a NCAA suspension. Rodriguez racked up 1,379 yards on the ground a season ago, and without him Kentucky rushed for just 50 yards against Miami (Ohio).

Kentucky will struggle to move the ball in this game, Florida's defense will win in the trenches and Richardson will make enough plays to allow the Gators to improve to 2-0 in impressive fashion.

Prediction: Florida 24, Kentucky 17

Is Kentucky a football school? I guess we will get an idea on Saturday! The Wildcats are always a sneaky team and Florida is riding high after a big win over top 10 Utah last week. So who has the momentum? I think it lies squarely with the Gators on this one. Another game in the Swamp is huge in the matchup since Kentucky has won one time since I have been born (since 1980). This one could be close but I still expect Florida to pull it out.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Kentucky 27, Florida 23

The Wildcats got a big home win against the Gators last year in Lexington, and the series is even at 2-2 over the last four years. Billy Napier is looking to build on the momentum of the impressive win over a really good Utah team, and they face another physical challenge from Mark Stoops and his squad. Anthony Richardson announced himself as a rising star against the Utes, but I have a feeling that Kentucky defense will be salivating at the opportunity to humble him and the Gators’ offense.

Will Levis is going to make this matchup a two quarterback show as he comes off a 300 yard performance against Miami University. The Wildcats will look to control the pace and silence the Swamp, and they have the style of play that’s dangerous for a Gators squad fresh off an emotional home win.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Florida 27, Kentucky 21

Last season, Kentucky beat then #10 Florida 20-13 for their first victory over the Gators in Lexington since 1986. The loss dropped Florida to 1-2 in the SEC, and the bottom fell out. Florida would go on to lose four of the next six games, with the only victories coming against a Vanderbilt team that went winless in the SEC and a Samford team that hung 52 on the Gators in The Swamp. Dan Mullen was shown the door, and Billy Napier took over a program in need of energy. The Gators achieved a massive victory last weekend against Utah, and now must show that they can handle success against a Kentucky team that enters the season with high expectations for the first time in decades.

This game will play out similarly to last season's slugfest in Lexington, but I expect Florida's Anthony Richardson to make a few more plays than Kentucky's Will Levis. The Wildcats were sloppy last weekend in a victory against Miami (OH), and ran for only 50 yards on 26 carries against a MAC defense. In a close game that comes down to consistency and playmaking ability, the Gators have the advantage.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Florida 28, Kentucky 24

Florida kicked off the Billy Napier era last week by upsetting then No. 7 Utah. Now they find themselves favored to beat No. 20 Kentucky in another home game. The Wildcats beat Miami (Ohio) in their opener.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Florida 31, Kentucky 23

Florida welcomes an underrated Kentucky team to the swamp. The Gators continue their winning ways. It’s a competitive football game with several big plays from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Ultimately the talent gap for the Gators wins out.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

T-1. Vince DeDario - 3-1

T-1. Sean Stires - 3-1

T-1. Bryan Driskell - 3-1

T-4. Sean Stires - 2-2

T-4. Andrew McDonough - 2-2

