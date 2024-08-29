EA Sports Throws Jab at Texas A&M Days Before Opener vs. Notre Dame
Just over 48 hours before Texas A&M opens the doors to Kyle Field and welcomes Notre Dame to town to kickoff the college football season, EA Sports has seemingly thrown a jab at the Aggies and their faithful.
Texas A&M, who was previously ranked as having the No. 1 toughest stadium to play in, in the EA Sports College Football '25 video, has seen Kyle Field drop.
And not just a spot or two, but all the way to No. 11 overall.
Operation Sports has the redone rankings as the season gets underway. Texas A&M's fall meant a jump for LSU who went from No. 3 to No. 1.
Other significant climbers were Clemson (12 to 6) and Michigan (16 to 10) while Notre Dame moved up one spot from No. 21 to 20.
Does any of it really matter?
Not so much, but just strange timing to redo the rankings as college football's first full weekend is fully upon us.
