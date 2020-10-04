SI.com
Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Five

Bryan Driskell

Today I am releasing the initial Irish Breakdown Top 25! I like to do rankings based on what teams do this season after actually watching them play at least a couple of games, and most teams have now played at least two games.

The preseason expectations for each team are a very, very small part of the equation. This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

This Top 25 includes ONLY teams who have actually played. Yes, I am punishing the Big Ten and Pac 12 teams because they chose not to play. I also will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

So here we go!

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 2-0
2. Clemson Tigers - 3-0
3. Florida Gators - 2-0
4. Miami Hurricanes - 3-0
5. Georgia Bulldogs - 2-0
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 2-0
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 3-0
8. Tennessee Volunteers - 2-0
9. North Carolina Tar Heels - 2-0
10. Virginia Tech Hokies - 2-0
11. SMU Mustangs - 4-0
12. Brigham Young Cougars - 3-0
13. Cincinnati Bearcats - 3-0
14. Louisiana Rajun Cajuns - 3-0
15. Kansas State Wildcats - 2-1
16. Iowa State Cyclones - 2-1
17. Mississippi State Bulldogs - 1-1
18. LSU Tigers - 1-1
19. West Virginia Mountaineers - 2-1
20. Auburn Tigers - 1-1
21. Texas - 2-1
22. Army - 3-1
23. Tulsa - 1-1
24. UCF - 2-1
25. NC State - 2-1

In the comments section below feel free to leave your own Top 25, and ask any questions you have about why I rank teams where I have them. If you don’t like the explanation then feel free to criticize, that’s part of the fun, but at least ask for the explanation first. 

