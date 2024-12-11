College GameDay Set to Rock Notre Dame for College Football Playoff Showdown
The bigness of Notre Dame's home College Football Playoff game against Indiana can't be understated.
The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish host the 10th-seeded Hoosiers in the first-ever College Football Playoff game to be played on a college campus. At stake is a date with second-seeded Georgia in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national semi-final.
To help mark the occassion, Notre Dame will be playing host to ESPN's College GameDay on Friday, December 20. The show, like usual when done at Notre Dame, will take place on the library quad with Touchdown Jesus overlooking in the background.
College GameDay will have two shows for the College Football Playoff opening weekend as on Saturday it will then be at Ohio State for the Buckeyes clash with Tennessee.
Notre Dame last played host to College Gameday before it lost a heartbreaker to Ohio State in September of 2023.