Lee Corso Backs Notre Dame & Texas for Big 2024 Season on College GameDay
The first full Saturday of college football season is upon us which means ESPN's College Gameday is back to its regular format, previewing mostly games instead of an entire season like last week's show largely was.
The show was also the season debut for the coach, Lee Corso, as the 89-year old didn't make the trip with the show to Dublin last week.
Corso got caught up early in the program (or progrum like half the show's cast pronounces it) by giving his picks for the season.
The former Indiana and Northern Illinois head coach is very high on Notre Dame for the 2024 season, including the Fighting Irish in his final four.
Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas are who Corso tabbed to be the last four teams standing in the 12-team playoff.
Corso added that he likes Texas to win the whole thing.
That went over like a led balloon with the hometown Texas A&M fans.
