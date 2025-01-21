Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: College GameDay Staff Picks for National Championship

The ESPN College GameDay crew made their picks for college football's national championship game

Nick Shepkowski

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sits with Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
The ESPN College GameDay staff is at the college football national championship in Atlanta and made their picks for the final game of the college football season.

Did the staff all go with the heavy favorite, Ohio State?

Or did any of the staff have the courage to take the underdog Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

Here is who the members of the ESPN College GameDay staff picked to win Monday night's national championship game:

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

Nick Saban: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

Lee Corso: Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

