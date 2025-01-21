Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: College GameDay Staff Picks for National Championship
The ESPN College GameDay crew made their picks for college football's national championship game
In this story:
The ESPN College GameDay staff is at the college football national championship in Atlanta and made their picks for the final game of the college football season.
Did the staff all go with the heavy favorite, Ohio State?
Or did any of the staff have the courage to take the underdog Notre Dame Fighting Irish?
Here is who the members of the ESPN College GameDay staff picked to win Monday night's national championship game:
Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
Lee Corso: Notre Dame
