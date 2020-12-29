Bowl Game Prediction: #7 Florida vs. #8 Oklahoma

Oklahoma and Florida square off in the Cotton Bowl, and its an opportunity for a pair of Top 10 teams to go into the offseason with a lot of momentum.

Florida (8-3) will be looking to bounce back from its SEC Championship game loss to Alabama, and it will have to do so with most of its offensive weapons choosing not to play in the game.

Oklahoma (8-2) has won seven straight games, including the Big 12 Championship game victory over Iowa State. The Sooners will look to put themselves back into playoff contention next season, and an eighth straight win would give them a great deal of momentum.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Florida 24

I would have picked Oklahoma to win this game even if Florida had a full allotment of skill players, but now that the Gators are down their four best pass catching weapons this game could end up being a blowout.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask did decide to play in this game, but he will do his best to keep this game competitive. The problem, however, is that Florida's line has been average most of the season and the run game has been below average. Florida has rushed for less than 100 yards five times, and it rushed for just 105 yards against Kentucky.

Oklahoma's defense has been the program's Achilles heel in recent seasons, but a big part of the late season surge was because of the improvement we saw from Alex Grinch's squad. Oklahoma gave up just 16.5 points per game in the final six games of the season, and the ability to pressure the quarterback was a big part of that.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler didn't get the run game support this season that past Sooner quarterbacks received, but he settled in and played much better during the second half of the season. Against Florida's porous defense I expect the Sooners to run the ball effectively and for Rattler and the young Sooner wideouts to have a big day.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Oklahoma 49, Florida 41

If you want to talk about offensive fireworks then this is the game for you. We all know how good Oklahoma is on offense, even though they took a bit of a step back this season with Spencer Rattler at the helm. Kyle Trask and the Gators have been scoring in bunches all season, not to mention the 46 they hung on Alabama a week ago.

Both of these teams know how to score. To say Florida knows how to stop anyone would be anyone's guess since they also gave up 52 to the Tide. Oklahoma has done better on defense over the past two seasons but they are still a card carrying member of the Big 12 so what do we really expect? The problem for Florida is TE Kye Pitts, WR Trevon Grimes, Kadarious Toney, and Jacob Copeland are all expected to miss the game for various reasons. Those are some pretty serious weapons for Trask and head coach Dan Mullen.

Don't get me wrong, Florida will still score but I think a full strength Oklahoma team is better than a depleted Florida squad.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Florida 41

The Cotton Bowl might be the most exciting game of the New Year’s Six bowls. Oklahoma is finally out of the CFP and might have a chance of winning its first bowl since 2017 against Auburn. Dan Mullen and the Gators are looking for a third straight bowl win but will be without superstar tight end Kyle Pitts and multiple wideouts.

Suppose Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch can stop this year’s electric Florida offense. In that case, his name will jump atop lists for future head coaches. I’m a big fan of running back Rhamondre Stevenson and expect him to have a big game for the Sooners.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 48, Florida 34

With elite talent like TE Kyle Pitts, WR Trevon Grimes, and Kadarius Toney already opting out, the last thing the Gators needed was CB Marco Wilson opting out, but that's what he's allegedly going to do. That's too much fire power to lose against the Sooners, and it will cost the Gators.

Oklahoma's explosive offense will shred Florida's under achieving defense all game long, and big-time quarterback Kyle Trask will be without his three best offensive weapons. That's just not fair, but that's also how bowls will be moving forward each year. Players are going to opt out for the NFL Draft. This year the Gators get burned. Trask may still throw for 300 yards, but he's going to do it with very little running game and without standout red zone performers. The Gators will be faced with many difficult fourth down decisions.

Look for Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler to add to his impressive statistics by throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson's departure hurts, but the Gators struggled to stop offenses all season long to begin with. Florida defenders will be in the rearview mirror of Oklahoma wide receivers and tight ends all game long, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will go for 120 yards and three touchdowns of his own. Sooners roll past the Gators.

