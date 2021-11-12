Cover Three: Week 11 Best College Football Bets

A look at the best bets to make for week eleven of the college football season

The week 11 college football slate is absolutely loaded with great games that will impact the playoff rankings. Here are the three games that I have my eye on from a betting standpoint.

Week 11 Best Bets

Last week: 1-3

#9 Notre Dame at Virginia

Money Line: ND -220, Navy +180

Against The Spread: ND -5.5, Navy +5.5

O/U: 64

Notre Dame invades Charlottesville to face another opponent coming off two weeks of preparation. The biggest question for Notre Dame is the status of All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, who has not been medically cleared to play. Brian Kelly did mention that Hamilton has done everything that has been asked of him in efforts to get back on the field, but the final hurdle of medical clearance is still a few steps away.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have their own major question heading into the primetime matchup as starting QB Brennan Armstrong attempts to recover from a rib injury sustained against BYU. Bronco Mendenhall has indicated that the quarterback’s status will be a game-time decision, but he’s planning to have his signal caller at the helm of his explosive offense. As for the game, Kyren Williams has three consecutive games of at least 150 all-purpose yards and seems to be in midseason form for the Irish.

The Cavaliers have a multitude of weapons in the passing game to a attack a depleted Notre Dame secondary, and the health and effectiveness will dictate is those weapons can be deployed enough to pull off the upset at home. Virginia is the sixth opponent this season to have an extra week of preparation heading into the game, and the Irish have fared well going 4-1 against those teams.

Trends: ND is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games. The under is 7-3 in Virginia’s last 10 games.

Best Bet: ND +5.5

#19 Purdue vs. #4 Ohio State

ML: Purdue +700, Ohio State -1125

ATS: Purdue +21, Ohio State -21

O/U: 63

The Boilermakers would be a huge upset candidate if this game was being played in West Lafayette. They are historically giant killers with 17 victories over top 5 opponents in school history. They’ve accomplished that feat twice this season in defeating then No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State. Aiden O’Connell has become a good Big Ten quarterback as the Boilermakers still have Big Ten championship aspirations as they remain tied for the top spot in the western division at 4-2.

Ohio State is coming off two physical and hotly contested games against Penn State and Nebraska after being on cruise control in the 3 games prior. Quarterback CJ Stroud has vastly improved during the Big Ten campaign, but the Buckeyes continue to struggle in the red zone as they rank 42nd nationally with a touchdown rate of 65.8%. The offensive line and running game have questionable for most of the season and that needs to be solved before facing a Boilermaker front four that can get after the quarterback and simultaneously cover in the secondary. Ohio State must run the ball effectively to come away with touchdowns against Purdue, but will they be patient enough as a coaching staff to stay with the running game.

Purdue will continue to rely on wide receiver David Bell to be dominant once again as he come into the matchup with 64 receptions, 1003 yards and five touchdowns. There’s no way Purdue can pull of the upset without Bell ringing off in the Horseshoe.

Trends: Ohio State opened as a 23.5-point favorite, but quickly moved down to a 21-point favorite with sharp bettors on Purdue early in the week. The total went from 61 to 63 at the same time.

Best Bet: Purdue +21

#8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor

ML: Baylor +5.5, Oklahoma -5.5

ATS: Baylor +180, Oklahoma -225

O/U: 62.5

Caleb Williams has transformed the Oklahoma offense in his first three collegiate starts, completing 76.7% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 1 interception. However, Baylor’s defense has limited opposing quarterbacks to 61.3% with 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Let the chess match begin! Oklahoma has gotten off to slow starts this season, outscoring opponents 83-80 in the first quarter. Aranda and his defense could impact the young signal caller’s rhythm and cause this game to be closer than some may think going into the 4th quarter. At this point, the Sooners need some dominant wins on their resume if they want to be part of the College Football Playoffs.

Trends: Baylor is 7-2 SU at home under Aranda. Oklahoma is 4-5 ATS this season.

Best Bet: Oklahoma ML

Lock & Key Pick: Michigan St. -13 vs. Maryland

