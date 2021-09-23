Cover Three: Week 4 Best College Football Bets

A look at the best bets to make for week four of the college football season

The matchups this weekend aren't nearly as attractive as they were last week, but there are some very intriguing games from a betting standpoint.

#12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin - 12:00 PM ET

Money Line: Notre Dame +198 Wisconsin -250

Against The Spread: Notre Dame -5.5 Wisconsin +5.5

O/U: 46.5

The first quarter may be the key to this game. Both offensive units have struggled early in games. The Badgers have outscored opponents 7-0 in the first quarter, and the Irish have been outscored 16-14 in the opening act. Jim Leonhard and Marcus Freeman have aggressive blitz schemes that might be even more creative to create turnovers in a game where points will be at a premium. The Badgers are holding opponents to a 20% conversion rate on third downs, and their defensive line will have an advantage against a struggling Irish offensive line. The Irish should get plenty of opportunities for big plays to counter the Badgers blitzes, and if Jack Coan can get the time to survey the scene, Mayer and Co. could produce the chunk plays needed to come away with a victory.

Trends: The Badgers are 10-16 ATS against ranked opponents under Chryst since 2015 and 8-3 S/U after a bye week in the same stretch.

The Irish are 22-6 S/U with a rest disadvantage under Kelly.

Best Bet: Under 46.5

#9 Clemson at NC State - 3:30 PM ET

ML: Clemson -430 NC State +320

ATS: Clemson -9.5 NC State +9.5

O/U: 47.5

It’s safe to say that a good start by the Woflpack would go a long way to them being able to pull off an upset. The running game will be the key for the Wolfpack as their tandem has run for 6.5 yards per carry this season. The Tigers have allowed 3.1 yards per carry with 21 tackles for loss and zero touchdowns on the ground. The goalline stand that sealed the victory against Georgia Tech was epic. Enter Devin Leary and his pass catchers. Their ability to convert on third down and make the big plays when they avail themselves will give them the best chance late in the 4th quarter. Clemson’s passing game can’t be depended upon at this point, averaging 4.8 yards per play. They haven’t been able to create big plays and they might have to lean on Will Shipley to carry the load on the road in this ACC tilt.

Trends: The Tigers have won the last eight meetings between the teams by an average of 21.9 points per game. The Wolfpack is 2-15 S/U as a home underdog and 7-10 ATS since 2013.

Best Bet: NC State +9.5

#7 Texas A&M at #16 Arkansas - 3:30 PM ET

ML: Arkansas +180 Texas A&M -240

ATS: Arkansas +6 Texas A&M -6

O/U: 47.5

The Aggies offense should finally be able to put up some points against a middle of the road Razorbacks defense. The Razorbacks rushing attack is formidable, but the Aggies defense has proven itself to be stout early in the season, and the Razorbacks have to put the ball in the air more than they would like to. Jimbo Fisher teams usually peak around October/November, and this late September matchup could be the rising of that tide.

Trend: Arkansas is 41-33-3 all time against Texas A&M, but the Aggies are 3-0 under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies are 6-0 in neutral site games, but 2-4 ATS in those games.

Best Bet: TAMU +6

Lock & Key Pick: Michigan +18 vs Rutgers

