Cover Three: Week 10 Best College Football Bets

There are playoff implications all around in week ten of the college football season. Here are the three games that I have my eye on from a betting standpoint.

Week 10 Best Bets

Last week- 3-1

#10 Notre Dame vs. Navy

Money Line: ND -115 Navy +105

Against The Spread: ND -21 Navy +21

O/U: 46

Notre Dame seems to be trending in the right direction as a team at this point in the season. The offensive line play has improved to the point that Jack Coan has began to resemble the accurate signal caller that Brian Kelly lauded during fall camp. After beating, UNC by 10 points and USC by 15 the week before, the Irish have covered the spread in their last three games. This week, the Midshipmen invade South Bend and they have been struggling mightily this season with a 2-6 record. Kyren Williams has recorded his best two games of the season in the last two games and Navy poses little threat to Williams continuing his effectiveness. There is still a lot for Notre Dame to play for as they landed in the number 10 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Their chances of making the top 4 may be slim to none, but a shot at a New Year’s 6 opportunity is still on the table, and Notre Dame figures to be heavy favorites in all of their remaining games. A dominant win on Saturday will help them inch closer to one of those big time games against a big time opponent.

Trends: Navy is 5-1 ATS in their last 5 games. The total has hit the over in 8 of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Best Bet: Over 46

#9 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

ML: Wake Forest + 116 North Carolina. -142

ATS: Wake Forest +2.5 North Carolina -2.5

O/U: 75.5

Wake Forest has been the only dominant team in the ACC this season. This matchup against the Tar Heels will probably be their toughest game of the season even though they come in limping after a tough loss to Notre Dame and a 4-4 record that is significantly short of their preseason expectations. Sam Howell did his best to keep the game close in South Bend last week and he’ll probably need a similar performance to keep up with the Demon Deacons’ offense. Sam Hartman has led his undefeated squad to a record-breaking season, and the defense has been good enough to get a few key stops in games while playing complimentary football. Their eyes are set on a College Football Playoff berth, as they entered the initial rankings at 9th. Alll eight of their wins have come against unranked opponents, but they’ll have an opportunity to impress down the stretch against 19th ranked NC State and Clemson in the coming weeks. But, they can’t get to the resume makers until they pass this weekend’s test.

Trends: Wake Forest is 4-2 ATS in their last six games. UNC is 11-2 S/U in their last 13 games.

Best Bet: Wake Forest on the ML

#13 Auburn vs. #14 Texas A&M

ML: Auburn+4.5 Texas A&M-4.5

ATS: Auburn +172 Texas A&M -215

O/U: 48.5

The Aggies have recovered nicely from a rough start to their season with an impressive win over #2 Alabama. Zach Calzada has steadily improved each week as the signal caller and the defense has begun to resemble the dominant unit that most expected. Bo Nix has matured right before our eyes with big time plays late in games for the Tigers against LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss. Which quarterback will have the best game this weekend? Both offenses have struggled to run the ball against their biggest opponents and that could lead to big time slobber knocker at Kyle Field. Auburn is racking up 34.9 points per game and that’s 18 points more than the Aggies give up on defense. Meanwhile, the Aggies offense averages 29.2 points per game and that’s 9 more points than Auburn’s defense has surrendered.

Trends: Auburn is 2-2 ATS as underdogs this season. Texas A&M is 5-2 S/U coming off the bye week under Jimbo Fisher.

Best Bet: Auburn +4.5

Lock & Key Pick: Baylor -6.5 over TCU

