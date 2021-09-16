Cover Three: Week 2 Best College Football Bets

A look at the best bets to make for week three of the college football season

Week three of the college football season has more action than week two, but the number of big games are still limited. There are three games, however, that

Alabama at Florida - 3:30 PM ET

Money Line: Alabama -750 Florida +490

Against The Spread: Alabama -15.5 Florida +15.5

O/U: 58.5

Alabama will be visiting “The Swamp” for the first time since 2011, and the 9th ranked Gators may be poised for the upset. Florida proved they have the talent to score on the Crimson Tide defense in last year’s SEC Championship game, and they possess two dual threat quarterbacks that can make plays with their feet and off script in the passing game. Bryce Young has transitioned smoothly to being at the helm of a Crimson Tide offense that once again displays a plethora of weapons at his disposal. The relentlessness of the defense continues to be a trademark of Nick Saban teams, and the front four has harassed their first two opponents on fifty three percent of their pass attempts. This will be the first hostile environment for Bryce Young and that could help the Gators capitalize on some early mistakes, but it will still be an uphill battle for Dan Mullen’s squad

Trends: Alabama has hit under the total in 4 of the last 7 games, while Florida has hit over the total in 9 of the last 10 games.

Best Bet: Florida +15.5

Cincinnati at Indiana - 12:00 PM ET

ML: Cincinnati -170 Indiana +150

ATS: Cincinnati -3.5 Indiana +3.5

O/U: 50.5

Cincinnati will do their best to eliminate the Hoosiers running game early, forcing Michael Penix Jr. to prove that he can win a game with his arm, after his struggles against Iowa. The Bearcats will be a step up from the Idaho team he faced in week 2, as they enter the game ranked 18th nationally in total defense and yielding 3.74 yards per play. The Hoosiers have the perimeter weapons to do damage against Cincinnati’s man to man coverage and hitting some big plays early may open up the run game and allow the home crowd to become a factor. Ridder and Ford will be the key playmakers for the Hoosiers defense to key on, but early evidence may suggest a big game might be forthcoming for Ford.

Trends: Indiana is 4-7-1 ATS as a home underdog in their last 12 home games, while the total has hit the under in 12 of the last 18 for Cincinnati.

Best Bet: Cincinnati -3.5 and the Under

Nebraska at Oklahoma - 12:00 PM ET

ML: Nebraska +750 Oklahoma -1100

ATS: Nebraska +22.5 Oklahoma -22.5

O/U: 61.5

Nebraska bounced back nicely from its disappointing road loss to Illinois with wins over Fordham and Buffalo. The offense found great balance in those two games, averaging 275 yards rushing and 300 yards passing. Unfortunately, the outcome against the Sooners may be a bit unbalance by halftime. The Sooners defense held off a surprising challenge from Tulane late in the contest and pitched a shutout versus Western Carolina. Spencer Rattler and the offense continue to be explosive after putting up 624 yard and 76 points against the Catamounts. Adrian Martinez will have to be some kind of special on Saturday for Scott Frost to pull off the upset. The vibes of the old-time rivalry should make the early action physical and competitive, but the party may be over quick.

Trends: The Sooners are 24-2 straight up as a home favorite under Lincoln Riley, and 15-11 ATS in those games

Best Bet: OVER 61.5

Lock & Key Pick: Stanford -11 vs Vanderbilt

