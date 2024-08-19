See Former Notre Dame Soccer Star Boot Ridiculous 66-Yard Field Goal for Dallas Cowboys
Former Notre Dame soccer star Brandon Aubrey didn't step on the football field at Notre Dame, but he's certainly making waves in the NFL.
Last year Aubrey made the Dallas Cowboys and proceeded to make 36-of-38 field goal attempts with his only two misses coming the final week of the year.
This year Aubrey is a shoe-in to make the Dallas Cowboys roster and on Saturday night, kicked what would have tied an NFL record for the longest field goal in league history.
It of course happened in a preseason game so the record doesn't count in the actual record book but it was still a ridiculous kick that is worth watching - both if you haven't yet seen it and if you have already seen it.
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey's 66-Yard Field Goal
The only other player to ever make a 66-yard field goal in a game was Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who did it as he hit a game-winner to beat the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Aubrey is 6-for-7 on field goal attempts this preseason and may now have the rare accomplishment of his most memorable career field goal coming in a game that didn't even count.
The Cowboys went on to beat the Raiders 27-12 in week two of NFL preseason action.
ESPN Predicts Every Notre Dame Game of 2024 Season
Manti Te'o Speaks on Notre Dame Knowing it was Doomed vs. Alabama in 2013 Championship
Marcus Freeman is impressed by Riley Leonard but downplays recent NFL comparison from teammate