Deion Colzie: A Notre Dame Talent Deserving More Opportunities
For various reasons, Notre Dame senior wide receiver Deion Colzie has never been the focal point of the passing game. Over his 37 career games spanning four seasons, Colzie has totaled just 21 receptions for 345 yards and 3 touchdowns. His career high came in 2022, when he caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. However, in the last two seasons, he’s only accumulated eight receptions in total.
It's no secret that the Notre Dame passing offense has been frustrating in recent years, and the wide receiver group has played a significant role in that inconsistency. Unfortunately, that trend seems to be continuing this season, as none of the Irish wide receivers have emerged as true difference-makers.
Beaux Collins has been the main target for quarterback Riley Leonard, but his struggles with drops have become an ongoing issue. Jordan Faison, who has been hampered by injuries for much of the season, has also battled drops. Kris Mitchell has seen limited targets, and Jaden Greathouse, who was starting to show promise, is now battling an injury of his own.
Jayden Harrison has been utilized in a gadget role, but has made the most of his limited opportunities, including an encouraging performance against Virginia. Meanwhile, Jayden Thomas is primarily used as a short-yardage possession receiver or as a blocker in the slot.
Enter Deion Colzie.
Could this be the moment Deion Colzie finally steps into the spotlight? With the current state of the wide receiver group, Colzie may have a unique opportunity to emerge as a reliable weapon in the Irish offense.
His experience and ability to stretch the field (career 16.4 yards per catch) could provide a much-needed spark to a passing game that has yet to find consistent production. If Colzie can stay healthy and take advantage of his opportunities, he could become the missing piece in Notre Dame’s offensive puzzle.
The Case For Deion Colzie
As mentioned earlier, Notre Dame's wide receivers haven't exactly set the world on fire this season. The team's leading receiver is Beaux Collins, who has posted 30 receptions for 390 yards and two touchdowns.
While Collins tops the team in both catches and yards, he is tied for the lead in touchdowns with Kris Mitchell, Mitchell Evans, and Cooper Flanagan, each with two.
The bottom line: Notre Dame lacks a true No. 1 receiver, and each of the wideouts has shown limitations that have kept them from stepping into that role. However, there’s one player who has quietly made an impact when given the chance—Deion Colzie.
The argument for Colzie is straightforward. Throughout his career, whenever he has been targeted, he’s made plays. Of his 21 career receptions, the vast majority have either resulted in a first down or a touchdown. Colzie has also been a critical player on third downs for the Irish, with many of his catches coming at crucial moments to extend drives.
Here’s a breakdown of his impact:
- 2021: 3 of his 4 receptions went for a first down, with 1 coming on third down.
- 2022: All 9 of his receptions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, with 6 of those coming on third down.
- 2023: All 3 of his receptions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.
- 2024: 2 of his 4 receptions have gone for a first down or touchdown, with 1 coming on third down.
In total, 17 of Colzie’s 21 career receptions have either resulted in a first down or a touchdown. And of those 17, 8 came on third down, underscoring his clutch ability in critical situations.
I can’t pretend to know what Colzie does—or doesn’t do—on the practice field, or why the coaching staff hasn’t trusted him to a greater degree over other receivers. But one thing is clear: when he gets the ball, he produces. He passes the eye test and has consistently been impactful whenever the ball is thrown his way.
With just two regular-season games remaining—and hopefully a playoff berth on the horizon—Notre Dame has an opportunity to evaluate Colzie's role in the offense. Even if his action is limited, the production he’s shown thus far makes a compelling case that he deserves more opportunities to contribute in an expanded role.