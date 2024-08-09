Former Notre Dame Safety Intercepts Giants' Drew Lock in NFL Preseason Action
Former Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph is doing whatever he can to make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster this year.
Joseph, who played at Notre Dame for the 2022 season, spent last year mostly on the Lions practice squad, but played two regular season games.
On Thursday, Joseph and the Lions were taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. With the Lions leading 3-0 late in the first quarter, Joseph forced the first turnover of the game, intercepting Giants quarterback Drew Lock.
Check out the highlight of the interception below:
Joseph spent the 2022 season at Notre Dame after transferring from Northwestern where he played from 2019-2021.
In 2020, Joseph was named a consensus All-American after recording six interceptions in nine games for a Northwestern team that surprised the Big Ten by winning the conference's western division.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 8, 2024
Why Notre Dame would be just fine without Deuce Knight
Notre Dame football is great - so why is Notre Dame recruiting feeling so blah?
Notre Dame Debuts Reworked Offensive Line
Joel Klatt is Very High on Notre Dame for 2024 Football Season