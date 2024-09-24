Is Deuce Knight Headed Back to Notre Dame?
A quick look at Notre Dame's 2025 college football recruiting commitment list shows quarterback Deuce Knight of Mississippi ranked among the top players for Notre Dame. Knight is rated as the fifth overall quarterback in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports and offers a freakish athleticism that isn't seen by Notre Dame quarterbacks often.
The problem?
Deuce Knight, who was once the vocal leader of Notre Dame's recruiting class, has been spending a whole lot of time at Auburn lately. It started with an unexpected visit in late July and has continued with Knight making regular trips to Auburn early this college football season.
Yet Knight is still yet to announce a flip in his commitment, as he currently remains in Notre Dame's class.
Where Deuce Knight Stands with Auburn
Seemingly for weeks, if not months now, a flip has been expected for Knight as he has regularly been visiting Auburn this season. Could Auburn's struggles be aiding Notre Dame's chances of holding onto Knight's commitment despite the visits pointing to him all but verbally being committed to Auburn?
Steve Wiltfong of On3 spoke about Knight's plans on his show and stated that he expects Knight to be back on Notre Dame's campus for the Stanford game in mid-October, but not before previewing his next trip to Auburn this weekend.
"I think he certainly sees an opportunity to play right away for Auburn," Wiltfong said, "Certainly an opportunity to come in and compete, play with a nice group of young receivers and he has the skill set that Hugh Freeze is looking to be successful with at the quarterback position.
Deuce Knight to Visit Notre Dame Again, Finally?
"I think he's going to visit Notre Dame for the Stanford game (October 12)," added Wiltfong, "I'm hearing that visit is in play so I expect him back in South Bend for the first time since the summer...so we'll see what that visit means - does he shut it down before that? Obviously Auburn would like to see that happen but Auburn is having dialogue with other quarterbacks just in case Deuce Knight and this recruitment go sideways, he's obviously their number one target."
"He is not committed to Auburn or decommitted from Notre Dame. Everything remains status quo with Notre Dame, the coaching staff, the other commits."
Where Do Things Stand?
"I think the intel favors Auburn here with the visits and talking with other recruits about potentially playing with them at Auburn, all that stuff is true," said Wiltfong, "He just has not backed off his commitment to Notre Dame and has a return visit to South Bend on the radar that would come after five-straight visits to Auburn."
Wiltfong also added that Ole Miss continues to wait in the weeds in Knight's recruitment and that Knight has made a semi-recent visit there.
"I think Deuce just wants to make sure he's making the right decision".
Nick's Quick Take:
I've been following high school recruiting for long enough to know that trying to figure out what a teenager is going to ultimately do is next to impossible, and that was before NIL became such a big part and changed things all around the game.
The way things have gone in this the visits seem to point to Knight leaning towards Auburn but he simply has not yet flipped like so many have expected him to do. His official visit to Auburn comes this weekend as the Tigers host Oklahoma. If the weekend can come and go without Knight announcing a flip you have to like your chances of saving this if you're Notre Dame.
There is no doubt the Notre Dame staff will be counting down days and hours to get Knight back on campus for that Stanford game, assuming he doesn't flip this weekend.
Personally, if I'm Deuce Knight and I'm seeing what I'm seeing from these remaining programs, I'm taking a very hard look at Ole Miss and what Lane Kiffin has successfully done with quarterbacks in recent years compared to Auburn or Notre Dame.
