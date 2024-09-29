ESPN College GameDay Announces First-Time Destination for Week 6
The ACC will play host to ESPN College GameDay for Week 6 as the show heads to a first time host location - and it's not one of those longtime ACC programs.
For the first time in the history of the show, College GameDay is headed to Cal when the Bears play host to the undefeated Miami Hurricanes next Saturday.
The announcement was made late Saturday afternoon.
Cal is 3-1 on the year after falling at Florida State 14-9 last week while Miami is 5-0 after surviving a scare on Friday night against Virginia Tech.
College GameDay's upcoming trip to Cal means that there are only five power programs that are yet to play host to the show:
Illinois
Rutgers
Maryland
Syracuse
Virginia
Notre Dame is off next week after beating Louisville 31-24 on Saturday and moving to 4-1 on the year.