See Who on ESPN College GameDay Picked Against Notre Dame vs. Navy
The ESPN College GameDay staff was at Indiana for the first time for a Saturday game in the history of the show.
The Hoosiers put on a show as well, defeating Washington to stay undefeated as the calendar will now flip to November and the College Football Playoff race starts to really heat up.
How did the show do predicting the top 25 clash between Notre Dame and Navy though?
The majority of the show got it right, going with the victorious Irish, but a show regular as well as the guest picker got it wrong on Saturday.
ESPN College GameDay's Staff Picks for Notre Dame vs. Navy
How each ESPN College GameDay Staffer picked Notre Dame vs. Navy:
Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Navy
Kyle Schwarber (Guest Picker): Navy
Lee Corso: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame
Sidenote - because of what happened in late-October of 2016 this site will always view Kyle Schwarber as a legend regardless of how many times he picks against Notre Dame in the future.