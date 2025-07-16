ESPYs Host Shane Gillis Predicts Notre Dame’s 2025 Football Season
Notre Dame football has had plenty of celebrity fans over the years but the most public one of late has been comedian Shane Gillis. Gillis hasn't hidden his love for Notre Dame football over the years, and the cameras found him regularly last postseason as the Irish made their run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Wednesday night brings the ESPYs, which airs annually the night following Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. Gillis is the host this season and while prepping for the show earlier in the week, was asked to predict Notre Dame's 2025 regular season.
As you would probably expect, Gillis sees Notre Dame playing at a high level again in 2025. Check it out below.
Gillis is a real Notre Dame fan, it's clear as day. It's not just an act he puts on for the cameras to try to act like a common man.
I think most people look and see a team that should go between 10-2 and 12-0 in the regular season and be back in the College Football Playoff.
My only wish is that he would have called out USC for wanting to ditch the rivalry like he did Miami for having fans who don't care and Texas A&M for never living up to the hype.
In general, I have no interest in watching the ESPYs any year, but with Gillis hosting and the chance of a few Notre Dame references, I'll at least be checking it out Wednesday night.