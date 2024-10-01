Evaluating Notre Dame's First Half Of 2024
Notre Dame has had some really great moments early in 2024
Notre Dame opened up the season with a fantastic, hard-fought win against Texas A&M in the toughest place to play in America. It also humiliated in-state rival Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium and got revenge against a Louisville team that always plays the Irish tough.
At 4-1, Notre Dame is still in the playoff hunt as they rest up during an off-week. Notre Dame's defense has been as advertised for most of the season. This unit allows 12.6 PPG, a number that will keep the Irish in every game they play for the rest of the season.
Offensively, the Irish have found superstars in running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. These players are a threat for touchdowns with each touch and have impressed all year.
Not everything has gone to plan for the Irish
While there's plenty to like about where the Irish are 5 games in, there are some concerns worth noting. Notre Dame could afford at least 1 loss this year and still comfortably make the playoff, but that loss couldn't be to Northern Illinois. This could be a major problem for Notre Dame should there be another loss or a battle for seeding. This shadow will follow Notre Dame around all year.
Notre Dame's offense is quite inconsistent. The passing game leaves much to be desired and the run game is hindered at times by the offensive line that has been completely devastated by injury and is trying to hold up the best they can.
Where does this leave Notre Dame right now? A fringe playoff team that has a chance to make a deep run well into November if things go well. If things don't go well? The Irish could be looking at a disappointing 9-3 type season, the kind Freeman and the Irish want to avoid at all costs.
