Experts Predict Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Outcome

Is anyone outside of the Notre Dame community picking the Irish to pull the upset?

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman pose with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We might as well not even play Monday night's national championship game in Atlanta between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Save everyone the time and just hand Ryan Day and the Buckeyes the trophy.

The two-loss Buckeyes, who dropped a game as a three-touchdown favorite to close the regular season are just too bullet proof to be stopped.

Don't believe me?

Just look at what the experts are saying for this national championship game.

I went around and found a good amount of national pundits making their picks for the championship game. What I found was that only two people who don't seem to have any connection to Notre Dame, are picking the Irish to upset Ohio State.

Who are they?

Check out the national experts and their picks for the title game below.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: Joel Klatt (Fox Sports)

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: Paul Finebaum (ESPN)

"If (the Buckeyes) play a crisp game Monday night, it won't be close. Notre Dame fans can take that however they want."

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: Bill Bender (The Sporting News)

Ryan Day leads Ohio State in practice before the national championshi
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It might be tight at halftime, but the third-quarter TD drive by Ohio State will give the necessary breathing room, and a TD pass from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith will help build a 10-point lead the Buckeyes keep en route to winning coach Ryan Day's first national championship with the school."

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: CBS Sports Staff

11 college football experts from CBS Sports made their picks for the national championship and all 11 are picking the Buckeyes to win on Monday night.

Noted.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: James Fragoza (College Football Network)

Jeremiah Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Media Day ahead of the national championship game
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Will it be a blowout? I doubt it, especially with how well Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has coached his team. But the Buckeyes own the margins and should seize the program’s first national championship since 2014, cementing their place atop college football once more."

Mason DeSantis (Son of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis)

According to the governor of Florida, his son has picked every game correctly this College Football Playoff. He saved his best for last as he made his own prediction video ahead of Monday night's contest.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: Bill Speros (Bookies.com)

Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye ahead of the national championship gam
Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus at the College Football Playoff Fan Central at the Georgia World Congress Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Ohio State has wrecked everything in its path since losing to Michigan. Meanwhile, Notre Dame's only defeat this season came to mighty Northern Illinois. The Buckeyes will complete their miraculous title run in Atlanta. Ohio State is stacked on both sides of the ball and will control the line of scrimmage and pace of this game. They rolled past Oregon and Texas. Notre Dame's offense remains one-dimensional. The Irish will keep it close early. But ND won't be able to keep pace with OSU in the second half. If Will Howard & his offense can limit the turnovers, it will be a very long night for Notre Dame. O-H-I-O."

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions: Barrett Sallee (SiriusXM)

"Take the points, but you won't need them. Notre Dame will beat Ohio State outright"

