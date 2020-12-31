Game Prediction: #2 Clemson Tigers vs #3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Clemson (10-1) and Ohio State (6-0) are set for the fourth installment of their budding postseason rivalry, and for the third straight time the winner gets a trip to the national title game.

The first matchup came in the Orange Bowl following the 2013 season, a game the Tigers won 40-35. Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0 in the 2016 College Football Playoff and came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Ohio State 29-23 in last year's playoff.

Ohio State will look to finally get on the board against the Tigers tomorrow night in the Sugar Bowl.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 37, Ohio State 30

While I'm picking Clemson to win this game, I don't share the same anti-Ohio State view of my compadres, at least not when it comes to how competitive the Buckeyes will be. I do not believe a team that played just six games should have been in the College Football Playoff, but this is still a talented Ohio State team, and I expect this to be a competitive game.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields did not play well against Indiana or Northwestern, but I chalk the Big Ten title game struggles more to missing out on some top weapons just before the game because of Covid-19. Ohio State got an extra week to get everyone back and get back on the same page, and Fields will be motivated to be at his best.

If Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson run the ball early to take some of the pressure off Fields I think this will be a much tighter game. Ohio State's defense isn't as good as past versions, but Clemson's secondary is no great shakes either, and that should allow Ohio State to score and stay in this game.

The difference in this game will be Trevor Lawrence against an Ohio State secondary that has struggled slowing down decent pass offenses this season, and the fact Clemson is the more battle tested team. Ohio State hasn't shown the pass rushing ability needed to throw off Lawrence, and I expect the Clemson quarterback to put up impressive numbers and to make big game-winning plays as we prepare to see the Tigers once again in the title game.

My big concern for Clemson, who I view as the better team, is it will be playing this game without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. That could be the x-factor in this matchup.

VINCE DEDARIO, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 42, Ohio State 21

This is a very interesting matchup, and frankly one that I do not think will be that close. If I were a fly on the wall of Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame when the final selections were being made my guess is everyone wanted a piece of the Buckeyes this year. Quarterback Justin Fields is a good player, but he has not been good this season against even remotely decent defenses.

As much as I love my Indiana friends, it is hard for me to stomach that IU is the best win on Ohio State's resume up to this point. They can score in bunches as long as Fields isn't turning the ball over, and he has not proven that to be the case in big games this season.

The defense cannot stop anyone. Clemson and Trevor Lawrence are going to have a field day with that defense. I do not think this game is going to be close at all. Clemson already has the Alabama game plan on the ROY bus fired up and ready to go.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 51, Ohio State 35

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has pulled no punches concerning Ohio State. After ranking them eleventh in his final coach’s poll, he’s continued to disparage the Big Ten champion for only playing six games. Emotions will be high coming into this rematch, and the talent is relatively equal. But Ohio State has not played enough challenging games, cutting their teeth with Clemson in the Sugar Bowl won’t be the time to do so.

