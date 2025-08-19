ESPN's Analytics Predict Notre Dame as Top Candidate for Undefeated Season
In ESPN’s renowned College Football Power Index, the analytical model ranks teams based on the “expected point margin vs. an average opponent on a neutral field” – which is a category Notre Dame recently rose to sixth in.
The computer system also offers the probability of a handful of other events, including winning six games, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, making a trip to the national title game, and winning it. ESPN’s analytics also predict another category, one in which the Fighting Irish claim the top spot: chance of winning out.
The advanced numbers give ND a 7.4 percent chance of finishing its regular season with an unblemished record, which sits ahead of every other team in college football, including Texas (6.5 percent) and Penn State (6.4 percent). Can the Fighting Irish pull it off? We’ll take a look.
ND’s Toughest Outings
Notre Dame’s season starts with a bang, as coach Marcus Freeman and his crew are set to take their talents to South Beach for a matchup with No. 10 Miami. And despite being the road squad against a top ten opponent, the Fighting Irish are the favorite. That Week One outing appears to be Notre Dame’s toughest of the 2025 campaign, although a pair of preseason top-25 opponents remain on the docket.
Week Two sees ND facing No. 19 Texas A&M, and Week Five is a contest against No. 25 Boise State. Notably, both of those games come at home, as does the Fighting Irish’s other big-time hurdle: USC. In Week Seven, the pair of historical CFB powerhouses will clash on the gridiron at Notre Dame Stadium.
And despite USC entering the season unranked, Lincoln Riley’s squad has all the pieces (and certainly the talent) to make a run into the top-25, and have a shot at a CFP berth.
Undefeated is a Tall Task
As ND fans learned the difficult way in that hard-to-forget Week Two loss against Northern Illinois back in 2024, just because a squad is favored in every game does not mean said team will win each of those games.
Rolling out the same product on a week-to-week basis over a grueling three-month regular season is nearly impossible – and that doesn’t count for a wide array of other variables, including injuries.
So, is it possible that the Fighting Irish win each of their outings in 2025? Certainly.
Is it likely? Not at all.
Nevertheless, Notre Dame – even with a loss or two – seems poised to build a resume necessary for a second-straight trip to the CFP, and potentially get back to the national title game.