Former Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Transfer Closer to Home
Another day has come and another former Notre Dame offensive lineman has announced a new transfer destination.
Ty Chan, a regular on Notre Dame's special teams units this past year, is headed back home. The former four-star recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining as he's taking his talents to UConn for next season.
Chan's departure didn't come as a major surprise as it is another example of there simply being too many bodies for not enough spots on Notre Dame's offensive line entering the off-season.
Chan attended Lawrence Academy where he earned several scholarship offers during his time.
Boston College, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Virginia were among the schools to offer.
Chan will have two years of eligibility remaining at UConn. The Huskies are coached by Jim Mora, Jr. and are coming off a 9-4 season where they beat North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl.